MyDriveHero Raises Capital to Accelerate Growth and Save More Lives

SYDNEY, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MyDriveHero, Australia’s #1 safe driving app, is raising fresh capital to accelerate growth and continue its mission to reduce road incidents across the country.



MyDriveHero

Since launching in 2022, MyDriveHero has paid everyday Aussies cash for every trip, with bigger rewards for safe driving. In just three years, the app has recorded more than 190 million kilometres, 155 million minutes of engagement, and helped drive a 24% increase in safe driving habits across every state and territory.

Within the first 24 hours of this investment round, MyDriveHero locked in a lead investor securing their valuation goal of $16 million pre-money. The company continues to deliver exceptional results for their shareholders, achieving over 300% ROI in under 24 months and increasing its valuation from $4 million in October 2023.

“Our goal is simple,” said Founder Blake Robinson. “We want to save lives by rewarding safe driving, while at the same time building a business that delivers meaningful returns for shareholders.”

In addition to incentivising safer roads, MyDriveHero is reshaping digital advertising. Each recorded trip generates real-time telematics data that powers premium, geo-targeted campaigns. This has created a new, high-value channel for major brand partners including Kayo Sports, Suzuki Australia, Melbourne Storm, and HelloFresh. With no direct competitors and 100% ownership of its technology, MyDriveHero holds a unique first-mover advantage in a rapidly expanding global market.

The company highlights a critical opportunity. Since 2021, the road toll has risen by 18.5%, costing Australians not only lives but more than $27 billion annually. Traditional road safety campaigns have failed to create lasting change. MyDriveHero flips the model by directly rewarding drivers for positive behaviour, creating measurable improvements in safety while unlocking scalable value for advertisers and investors.

With momentum building, MyDriveHero plans to scale to 200,000 active users over the next two years, launch a telematics insights monetisation entity, and roll out major app upgrades including a B2B platform for gig workers and transport companies plus a family-focused version for parents.

“MyDriveHero is more than an app,” concludes Joshua Wong, Founder, MyDriveHero . “It’s a movement that rewards safer roads, delivers innovative advertising, and builds real shareholder value.”