Laos Recognizes Ho Chi Minh Trail Sites as National Heritage

Laos has officially recognized the Phou Luang–Ho Chi Minh Trail sites on its territory as national heritage, highlighting their role in the shared history of Laos and Vietnam.

A ceremony took place on 22 August at the General Club of the Ministry of National Defense in Vientiane. During the event, Deputy Minister of Defense Vongsone Inpanphim outlined the results of a joint Lao–Vietnamese survey carried out since late 2023.

The survey documented sections of the trail running through Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, Savannakhet, Salavan, Sekong, Champasak, and Attapeu provinces.

In total, 18 locations were identified as significant sites linked to the trail and to cooperation between Laos and Vietnam during the Indochina wars.

Following the survey, Vietnam published a book on the relics in both Lao and Vietnamese. Laos also released 18 publications, including history books, photo collections, and maps showing the sites.

Vongsone noted that the trail was not only a military and supply route, but also a stronghold that supported the struggles of the Lao, Vietnamese, and Cambodian people.

He said its recognition as heritage reflects its role as both a battlefield route and a lasting symbol of unity between Laos and Vietnam.

The recognition follows an agreement between the two governments to set up a joint committee under their Ministries of National Defense to survey and preserve the sites.

Work began in 2023 and was completed in 2024, leading to the official listing of the sites as national heritage. Officials say the recognition will help preserve the trail’s legacy for future generations and strengthen historical ties between the two nations.