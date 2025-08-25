Vientiane Province Wins Big at Luang Prabang Traditional Boat Festival

Luang Prabang celebrated its annual Boat Racing Festival on 23 August along the Nam Khan River, marking the ninth lunar month of 2025.

This year, 22 longboats joined the competition, with teams coming from temples, villages, nearby districts, and other provinces.

The winner was Nam Phet Charoensap Company’s boat from Vientiane Province, winning a 1,500-gram silver trophy, a 1,000-gram annual silver trophy, and LAK 20 million (USD 940).

The second place went to the Lao Development Bank (LDB) boat, receiving an 800-gram silver trophy and LAK 19 million (USD 893).

Besides the racing boats, there were also beautifully decorated ones taking part in a “boat beauty” contest.

Their bright colors and creative designs brought even more life to the festival as they floated down the Nam Khan River, drawing smiles from people watching along the banks.

First “beauty” prize went to Nang Bua Ngern longboat from Wat Xieng Thong, which received a 1,000-gram silver trophy and LAK 10 million (USD 470).

The long boat from Wat Mai Suwannaphummaram claimed second place, earning a 700-gram silver trophy and LAK 9 million (USD 423), while Wat Ban Thin Som longboat secured third place, taking home a 500-gram silver trophy and LAK 8 million (USD 376)

The race took place alongside Boun Hor Khao Padap Din, a spiritual Lao festival dedicated to honoring ancestors and feeding the souls of those who have passed away.

As part of the tradition, families gathered at temples to offer food and prayers, preparing special parcels known as khao tom for both monks and wandering spirits called Preta, or “hungry ghosts.”

In the early morning hours, offerings were placed around homes and public spaces, a gesture believed to comfort these spirits and bring harmony to the living.