Infinitus Named in Liaowang Institution’s “Leading Transparent Factory Case Studies”

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amid the digital economy and shifting consumer expectations, “trust” has become a core driver of sustainable business growth. The “Transparent Factory • Building the Future with Trust — 2025 Trust Productivity High-End Dialogue” was held in Jiangmen, Guangdong from August 19-20, 2025. During the event, Xinhua News Agency’s national high-end think tank, Liaowang Institution, released a report titled “Digital Intelligence Driving • Value Enhancement: Leading Transparent Factory Case Studies” (the “Report”). Infinitus (China) Limited was recognized in the Report, redefining transparency standards in the Chinese herbal health products sector through its strategic efforts in “Trust Productivity”.



The Report highlights innovative practices in areas such as environmentally responsible manufacturing, digital transformation, and consumer trust-building, offering prime examples for the sustainable growth across the manufacturing sector. Recognized for its long-standing commitment to transparency, Infinitus was selected as one of the “Top 10 Leading Cases of Transparent Factories”.

Attendees included Xiao Wenfeng, Deputy Director of Xinhua News Agency’s Guangdong Branch and Member of the Party Leadership Group; Zhang Zhenxiang, Second-Level Inspector of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology; Chen Ji, Member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangmen Municipal Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department; Lam Yu, CEO of Infinitus Global and Vice Chairman of Infinitus (China); Huang Jianlong, Executive President of Infinitus (China); Yao Hongrui, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Infinitus (China); Liu Yaojun, General Manager of Infinitus (China); Wu Lihua, Senior Researcher at Liaowang Institution; Wu Sheng, Founder of Context Lab and proposer of the Context-based Methodology; and Bu Anxun, Principal of “Transparent Business” and Founder of Macro Management Consulting. Together with other business leaders, industry stakeholders, and journalists, the delegation visited the Infinitus Xinhui production facility for an in-depth, firsthand look at the capabilities of its “Transparent Factory”, experiencing the tangible impact of “Trust Productivity” through hands-on activities.



Tackling the Trust Deficit: Fostering Trust Through Transparency

“Trust is the timeless foundation of commerce—like air, often invisible but indispensable. Without it, there can be no real progress,” said Lam Yu in his address. “We live in an era of information overload, aggressive marketing claims, and inconsistent product quality. While choices seem endless, trust has become increasingly scarce. Many no longer know what to believe. Rebuilding trust, therefore, is critically important—for consumers, businesses, and society as a whole.”



In 2025, Infinitus formally introduced the concept of “Trust Productivity” to the Chinese herbal health products sector, built around four core pathways: New Concepts, New Wellness Regimens, New Proximity, and New Partnerships. The company has translated this strategic vision into tangible investments and a steadfast commitment to quality. In 2017, Infinitus invested RMB 360 million to introduce smart manufacturing production lines, achieving automated, digitized, and continuous production of 10ml oral liquid vials. Since 2018, the company has undertaken a comprehensive digital transformation of its supply chain. Its Xinhui and Yingkou production facilities have developed domestically leading high-speed intelligent oral liquid lines and fully flexible solid preparation systems, operating in strict compliance with Chinese GMP standards. These initiatives were recognized as part of the “Guangdong Provincial Smart Manufacturing Pilot Demonstration Project” and the “National Smart Manufacturing Excellence Program”. Today, these foundational investments form the robust backbone of the transparent factory, enabling an end-to-end trust system under the framework of “Trust Productivity.”

During the tour of the Xinhui production facility, guests witnessed highly automated operations—from intelligent distribution systems and fully servo-driven filling and capping, to sterilized logistics transfers and fully automated visual inspection. The entire process requires minimal manual intervention. Key parameters such as filling volume are precisely controlled within a ±1.5% margin. A patented integrated technology enables rapid sterilization and drying of oral liquids, effectively mitigating microbial risks. The fully automated vision inspection system can detect foreign particles as small as 40μm, capturing hundreds of images per bottle to reliably eliminate defects and ensure consistently high product quality.

“I had no idea a single bottle of oral liquid involved such rigorous processes,” commented one guest. This “visible quality” reflects not only Infinitus’ long-term dedication but also brings its “Trust Productivity” concept to life. Every observable detail reinforces trust, transforming an abstract idea into a tangible emotional connection and a bridge of value between the company and its consumers.

Transparent Factory: A Consumer-Centric Trust Infrastructure

What defines a transparent factory? Infinitus views it as a consumer-centered trust infrastructure—one that goes beyond superficial disclosure to enable full-chain transparency, allowing consumers to “see, verify, and believe” in product quality.

“At our annual global meeting in January this year, we introduced the theme ‘Growing Toward Our Roots, Cultivating Trust Productivity’,” shared Huang Jianlong. “What are the roots? They begin with consumer needs—truly putting consumers at the center. How do we grow? By delivering greater product transparency and more thoughtful services, we rebuild connections between the company and its consumers, and between the company and the industry. Ultimately, we aim to make trust a catalyst for information flow, a bridge that lowers transaction costs, and a driver empowering the transformation of the health industry. The transparent factory is one of the core pathways through which we implement Trust Productivity.”



When it comes to raw materials, transparency begins at the planting stage in authenticated geographic origins—sowing the seeds of “Trust Productivity” from the very first step. Infinitus operates more than 70 certified Chinese herbal planting facilities throughout China. Each site is fully integrated into the company’s traceability management system, which monitors and collects data throughout the entire process—from seed selection, planting, and processing to packaging, storage, and transportation—ensuring full traceability for every batch of herbs. Before entering the warehouse, all raw materials must be accompanied by detailed inspection reports, guaranteeing that genuine medicinal materials are truly authentic from source.

In quality testing, Infinitus’ Three-Level Quality Control System makes transparency a tangible foundation for “Trust Productivity”. Raw materials must pass rigorous acceptance checks and meet the company’s internal standards before entering production. Multi-step monitoring during manufacturing enhances in-process quality control, and finished products undergo comprehensive inspection according to execution standards before leaving the factory. This end-to-end visibility into quality and efficacy not only embodies Infinitus’ “100-1=0” quality philosophy (where one flaw means total failure) but also strengthens consumer confidence, solidifying the company’s “Trust Productivity”.

In production, the Infinitus Transparent Factory brings every stage into full visibility, embedding “Trust Productivity” into each detail. The company employs an innovative dual approach of “offline openness + online cloud tours”. Offline, its Xinhui and Yingkou production facilities are open to consumers year-round, with the Xinhui facility setting an annual record of hosting over 660,000 visitors. Guests can observe critical processes such as raw material inspection and intelligent filling operations. Online, Infinitus launched the “Transparent Cloud Tour” livestream during the 2020 pandemic—developed in just 14 days—which attracted 611,000 viewers and 14.142 million likes in its debut session.

Throughout production, Infinitus deploys manufacturing execution systems (MES) and quality management systems (QMS) to enable real-time monitoring and traceability. Any irregularities can trigger automatic alerts, ensuring that “non-conforming products never leave the factory”. Transparency extends beyond production: Infinitus collaborates closely with logistics partners to provide end-to-end shipment tracking, bringing visibility to the “last mile” and upholding its “100-1=0” quality philosophy.

A Model of Trust Productivity: Strengthening Trust Through Systemic Transparency

Infinitus’ practice of “Trust Productivity” goes beyond simply “letting consumers see”—it aims to build a comprehensive system where “New Concepts, New Wellness Regimens, New Proximity, and New Partnerships” work in synergy. This enables trust to grow from isolated breakthroughs into sustained, systematic development.

New Concepts form the ideological foundation of trust. Through its core brand Oriherb, Infinitus promotes the philosophy of “New Balance-ism”, reshaping health awareness through physical and life balance, and strengthening the conceptual basis of trust. New Wellness Regimens provide tangible support for trust. By integrating Eastern wisdom with modern technologies, Infinitus delivers traditional Chinese health solutions that deepen consumer confidence. New Proximity offers a scenario-based vehicle for trust. Initiatives like the Chinese Health Living Room and Chinese Health Community make wellness services more accessible, allowing trust to grow through daily engagement. New Partnerships serve as the transmission mechanism for trust. Infinitus’ team of professional Chinese health and wellness advisors brings trust directly to consumers, reinforcing relationships at every touchpoint.

Infinitus’ “Four New” initiatives are deeply interconnected: New Concepts build trust through shared values, New Wellness Regimens earn trust through tangible efficacy, New Proximity deepens trust via real-life scenarios, and New Partnerships solidify trust with professional services. The Transparent Factory serves as a key vehicle for delivering “Trust Productivity”, translating strategy into tangible user experiences and making trust both visible and actionable.

“Trust is not built by one company alone—it is sustained through continuous transmission: from source to end-user, from business to consumer, and from industry to society. Every link must connect,” stated Mr. Yu, highlighting the ultimate vision for trust productivity. During the high-end dialogue, Infinitus also co-initiated the Trust Productivity Alliance with its supply chain partners, aiming to collaborate with more like-minded businesses in building trust through transparency and securing a future founded on mutual confidence.



With 33 years of expertise in Chinese herbal health and wellness, Infinitus firmly believes that trust is the timeless foundation of commerce and that trust itself represents a form of “new quality productivity”. From being recognized as a “Top 10 Leading Case of Transparent Factories” to co-launching the Trust Productivity Alliance, Infinitus demonstrates through concrete actions that in an era of information symmetry, transparency is not an expense—it is an investment, and trust is not a burden—it is an asset.

True, lasting success lies not in creating short-lived hit products, but in cultivating trust through sincerity and transparency, allowing trust to become the driving force that sustains business through cycles. Infinitus is committed to collaborating with all sectors of society to steadfastly develop trust productivity, jointly build a trust ecosystem endorsed by consumers, the industry, and society at large, and inject a steady stream of endogenous momentum into sustainable economic growth.