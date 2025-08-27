AI-Powered Brokerage Longbridge Securities Wins ‘Investment Tech of the Year’ at Asia FinTech Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. (Longbridge Singapore), an AI-driven online brokerage platform regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has been awarded the prestigious ‘Investment Tech of the Year’ accolade at the Asia FinTech Awards 2025. The award recognizes Longbridge’s industry-leading innovation and its transformative impact on the retail investment landscape through cutting-edge, accessible technology.

The Asia FinTech Awards celebrate the most groundbreaking fintech companies and solutions shaping the future of financial services across the Asia-Pacific region. Longbridge was honored for its exceptional product development, rapid growth, and its successful integration of advanced artificial intelligence to empower investors of all levels.

Sustained Growth and Deepened Market Impact

This award follows a period of remarkable expansion for Longbridge. Building on its 2024 performance, which saw a 450% surge in user assets and a 220% increase in active users, the platform has continued its upward trajectory in 2025. Its flagship Longbridge 0 Commission* offering has further solidified its position as a cost-leader, saving clients a cumulative total of over USD 20 million in trading fees in 2024 alone. Longbridge remains the only brokerage in Singapore to offer zero-commission trading across US, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore markets.

Pioneering the Next Generation of Investment Tools

The ‘Investment Tech of the Year’ award specifically highlights Longbridge’s relentless pace of innovation. The company’s cloud-native architecture has enabled the rapid deployment of new features, including the highly successful rollout of overnight trading and fractional share investing, which have dramatically increased market accessibility.

A key differentiator cited by the awards jury was Longbridge’s advanced application of AI. PortAI, the platform’s intelligent financial assistant, has now surpassed 1 million user interactions, cementing its role as a core utility for users navigating markets and managing portfolios.

Furthermore, Longbridge’s suite of OpenAPI tools for advanced users has set a new industry standard. Innovations like the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which allows for natural language trade execution, and LLMs Text, for generating AI-assisted trading strategies, demonstrate Longbridge’s commitment to building a next-generation fintech infrastructure for global investors.

“We are incredibly proud to receive the ‘Investment Tech of the Year’ award. It is a powerful validation of our team’s vision to make investing more accessible through technology,” said Xu Shengyu, CEO of Longbridge Securities. “Our focus has always been on solving real problems for investors—removing cost barriers, simplifying complex information with AI, and providing advance tools to everyone. This award fuels our commitment to continue pushing the boundaries of what a brokerage platform can achieve for its users.”

*Other fees apply.

About Longbridge Singapore

Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. (“Longbridge Singapore”) is a licensed entity regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”) under Capital Markets Services Licence No. CMS101211. It holds a capital markets services licence for dealing in capital markets products, including securities, units in a collective investment scheme, and exchange-traded derivative contracts, and is also an exempt financial adviser. Longbridge Singapore is dedicated to driving financial technology innovation, enabling individuals to benefit from lower barriers to entry and reduced costs, thereby enhancing the overall global investment experience.

Disclaimer:

Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. (Co. Reg. No. 202111825D) (“Longbridge Singapore”) provides an execution-only service. The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice, an offer, or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instruments or securities. This content does not consider your individual holdings, financial circumstances, or investment objectives and may not be suitable for all investors. You should review the relevant promotional terms and consult an independent financial adviser if you are unsure about the suitability of any investment.

All investments carry risk, including the potential loss of principal. Market conditions, including volatility and liquidity, may impact the execution of trading strategies or features.

Longbridge Singapore makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided and accepts no liability for any loss or damage (whether direct, indirect, or arising from negligence) resulting from reliance on or actions taken based on this information.

Where personal data is used in connection with features such as PortAI, all data is processed and protected in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Act of Singapore. Longbridge Singapore implements safeguards to ensure the secure handling, storage, and use of client data, and does not share personal data with third parties without consent.

Please refer to the relevant terms and conditions on our website for more details.

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.