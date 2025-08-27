Moolahgo Launches QRIS “Scan & Pay” on moolahPAY

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Moolahgo, a leading FinTech firm licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Major Payment Institution, today announced the launch of QRIS (Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard) Scan & Pay on its digital wallet, moolahPAY.

With this integration, moolahPAY becomes the first non-bank mobile wallet in Singapore to support QRIS, unlocking secure and seamless digital payments at approximately 40 million QRIS-enabled merchants across Indonesia, including major e-commerce platforms such as Lazada, Shopee, and Tokopedia. moolahPAY users can pay effortlessly by scanning any static or dynamic QRIS code, whether at local “warungs” or small shops, shopping malls, hotels, ride-hailing services, or online. Beyond Indonesia, QRIS is also supported in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan, further enhancing convenience for travellers.

Developed by Bank Indonesia, QRIS is a unified QR code standard that consolidates multiple payment providers into a single interoperable system. It has emerged as the preferred payment method among Indonesian consumers and merchants, surpassing cash and physical cards due to its convenience, security, and affordability.

Key Advantages of QRIS Payments with moolahPAY

Enhanced Security – Unlike physical cards, which can be misused if lost or stolen, moolahPAY is protected with personal PIN access, ensuring safer transactions.

Cashless and Contactless – Eliminates the need for carrying cash, while offering a safe and seamless way to pay.

Lower Costs – Merchants often pass on card transaction fees of 2 – 5% to consumers, but QRIS payments avoid these charges. Additionally, moolahPAY offers competitive exchange rates, often better than traditional money changers.

Discounts & Rewards – QRIS merchants tend to offer discounts, passing on savings from lower transaction fees to consumers. Additionally, the moolahPAY app periodically provides rewards and promotions for QRIS transactions.

Real-time Exchange Rate – Users top up in Singapore Dollars (SGD) and pay in Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) using Moolahgo’s real-time exchange rates, reducing currency exchange risk.

Beyond the obvious benefits that this initiative brings to consumers, this milestone reflects Moolahgo’s commitment to supporting regional governments’ efforts in building interoperable payment ecosystems, while bolstering the role of private sector innovation in advancing financial inclusion and cross-border connectivity – a central theme at the ASEAN Ministerial Summit held in Malaysia in July 2025. In parallel, Moolahgo is extending QRIS payment capabilities to other financial institutions through its neoConnect payment-as-a-service platform.

“The integration of QRIS ‘Scan & Pay’ with moolahPAY underscores our commitment to financial inclusion and innovation. Our goal is to provide a secure, seamless digital payments infrastructure that empowers a diverse user base from tourists and retirees to expatriates and migrant workers.”

– John Hakim, CEO of Moolahgo

About Moolahgo

Moolahgo is a MAS-licensed Major Payment Institution based in Singapore, offering award-winning multi-currency wallets, real-time FX, and cross-border payment solutions for individuals, businesses, and financial institutions.

Its proprietary platforms, neoBank and neoConnect, enable real-time, high-volume international transactions. Moolahgo has also developed Shizu, an AI assistant for financial operations, named FinTech Awards Winner at the 2023 Singapore FinTech Festival. For individuals, the moolahPAY mobile payment app offers real-time remittances, merchant payments, and bill settlement in over 40 currencies.

Moolahgo empowers global financial access through fast, secure, and innovative digital finance tools.