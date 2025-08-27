Samsung Launches Two New Galaxy Models in Laos

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has officially launched two new smartphones in Laos: the Galaxy A07, a durable and affordable device, and the Galaxy A17 5G, a powerful model built for content creators and gamers.

The official launch event was held in Vientiane, marking the arrival of Samsung’s latest Galaxy A Series in the Lao market. Both devices are designed to bring advanced performance, durability, and modern features at accessible prices.

Affordable smartphones designed to elevate everyday experiences



The Galaxy A07 comes with a large 6.7-inch display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP high-resolution rear camera, and a 5,000mAh long-lasting battery. Built with 2-step tempering glass and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, the Galaxy A07 is made for reliability.

Pricing starts at LAK 1,999,000 and it is available in Violet, Green, and Black. Customers who purchase before 30 September, will receive a complimentary 25W fast charger.

The Galaxy A17 5G features a vivid Super AMOLED display, a 50MP rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and a high-performance chipset for smooth gaming and content creation. With 5G connectivity, 25W fast charging, and the built-in AI tool Gemini Live, the Galaxy A17 5G delivers next-level performance.

Pricing starts at LAK 5,299,000 and it is available in Black and Blue. Customers who purchase before 30 September 30, will also receive a complimentary 25W fast charger.

With the launch of the Galaxy A07 and Galaxy A17 5G, Samsung aims to make innovation more accessible to everyone in Laos.

Both models are now available at Samsung stores and authorized retailers nationwide.