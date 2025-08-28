Landslides Triggered by Typhoon Kajiki Kill Two in Thailand

AFP – Landslides caused by heavy rain from Typhoon Kajiki killed two people and injured 10 in Thailand on Wednesday, provincial officials said, as authorities warned of more torrential rain and flash floods.

The typhoon had earlier battered southern China and Vietnam, bringing strong winds and heavy downpours that engulfed thousands of homes and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

Several provinces in northern Thailand, including the tourist hotspots of Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son, have been affected with authorities warning of intense rainfall over “the next one to two days”.

Landslides killed two people, injured 10 and left two others missing in Chiang Mai’s Mae Jam district, the provincial public relations department said on social media.

“We need to be prepared for the stormy season between August and September. Don’t be negligent,” the department said.

Images shared on social media showed collapsed rooftops, uprooted trees and murky floodwaters surging into homes.

Rescue workers have been deployed to search for the missing, including a 12-year-old girl, local newspaper Thairath reported.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation urged residents to move belongings to higher ground and to ensure vulnerable groups are protected.

Thailand regularly experiences heavy rainfall from June to September, but experts say human-induced climate change has intensified extreme weather, making conditions increasingly unpredictable.

Widespread flooding across Thailand in 2011 killed more than 500 people and damaged millions of homes around the country.

