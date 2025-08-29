Antaisolar Releases 2024 ESG Report and Launches EcoRaise Global Ecological Co-construction Initiative

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amid global sustainable development momentum, Antaisolar, a renewable energy leader, officially held its “RAISE•2025” event, releasing its latest ESG report and unveiling the EcoRaise Global Ecological Co-construction Initiative. These efforts underscore Antaisolar’s dedication to integrating environmental, social, and governance principles into its core strategy and operations.

During the event, Antaisolar CEO Ms. Jasmine Huang emphasized that: “ESG is not a choice but a must for future-facing enterprises — it’s our responsibility and the cornerstone of long-term, healthy growth.” She unveiled the 2024 ESG Report, the report details Antai’s achievements in reducing carbon emissions, promoting technological innovation, and strengthening sustainable management practices.

The credibility of Antaisolar’s ESG data was validated through an independent verification by TÜV SÜD, enhancing transparency and trust in the reported results, TÜV SÜD’s representative Mr. Andy He co-launched the assurance ceremony.

Further reinforcing its commitment, Antaisolar introduced EcoRaise Global Ecological Co-construction Initiative, backed by a special fund of RMB 50 million. As its first step, the company partnered with Shenzhen Mangrove Wetlands Conservation Foundation (MCF) to donate funds for protecting 2,000m² of mangroves in Quanzhou, Fujian. MCF representatives attended the donation ceremony and presented a certificate, marking EcoRaise’s solid start and Antaisolar’s commitment to ecological conservation.

In the future, Antaisolar will continue to champion green energy innovation and global sustainability, driving forward its mission to “Raise a Green World.”

For more information, please visit Antaisolar website: www.antaisolar.com