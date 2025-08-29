Kayou Expands into Mature Markets with Debut at Tokyo Toy Show 2025

TOKYO, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kayou, a leading player in China’s pan-entertainment and collectibles industry, is accelerating its global expansion with a two-pronged exhibition strategy. Following its debut at the 2025 Indonesia International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE Indonesia) on August 20, Kaiyou unveiled its flagship lineup at the 59th Tokyo Toy Show on August 28, reflecting its structured approach to building a global presence and scaling internationally.

Tapping into Mature Markets: Showcasing Product Strength on the Global Stage

Held at Tokyo Big Sight, the Tokyo Toy Show brought together nearly 1,000 exhibitors and over 90,000 visitors. As Asia’s longest-running professional toy fair, the show has been held 58 times and plays a defining role in shaping the global toy and collectibles industry.

The Tokyo Toy Show is a premier platform for innovation across toys and entertainment. This year, global leaders Disney, Mattel, and Bandai were in attendance. Representing Chinese brands, Kayou showcased its latest portfolio while connecting with international peers, gaining insights into evolving fan preferences and trends.

At the Tokyo show, Kayou displayed a broad range of IP-driven collectibles, including trading cards, figurines, acrylic stands, and badges. Its strong design execution and integrated supply chain made its booth a destination for global buyers and collectors alike.



Kayou’s Booth at Tokyo Toy Show

In Japan’s toy and collectibles market, trading card games (TCG) are the fastest-growing category, reaching 302.463 billion yen (approx. 2.05 billion USD) in 2024, according to the Japan Toy Association. With powerhouse brands such as Pokémon, Bandai, Takara Tomy, Konami, and Bushiroad leading the space, Kayou’s Tokyo debut represents a key opportunity to compete in one of the industry’s most competitive segments.

Following its 2024 partnership with Hasbro, Kayou introduced the first Japanese-language edition of its My Little Pony trading card game and hosted live demo play at its booth. The game’s unique mechanics, distinctive artwork, and premium production quality drew strong reactions from attendees, reinforcing Kayou’s R&D strength and global vision.



Kayou’s My Little Pony trading card game live demo

Through its appearances in both Indonesia and Japan, Kayou highlighted a differentiated global market strategy: piloting a localized, accessible model in developing markets while reinforcing its competitive edge and premium brand position in established ones. Participation in both events underscores a two-track strategy—driving growth in emerging regions while shaping product innovation in mature markets—marking an important step forward in the company’s worldwide expansion.