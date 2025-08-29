Laos Moves Toward Large-Scale Rice Fortification to Fight Malnutrition

The Lao government has partnered with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Indian Government to prepare for the large-scale fortification of rice in a bid to reduce high rates of malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies.

The initiative was introduced during the National Workshop on Fortification: Advancing Sustainable Nutrition Security in Laos, held in Vientiane on 28 August. Health officials and development partners discussed establishing national standards and a regulatory framework to guide the production of fortified rice.

Micronutrient deficiencies, particularly iron deficiency anemia, remain a major health concern in Laos.

Government data shows that about 40 percent of women of reproductive age and 44 percent of children under five are affected, resulting in fatigue, stunted growth, and poor learning outcomes.

In 2020, the economic impact of anemia-related health issues was estimated at more than USD 241 million.

Officials at the workshop said rice fortification offered a cost-effective and practical solution, pointing out that rice is consumed daily by almost every household in the country, making it an effective vehicle for delivering essential vitamins and minerals.

The Indian Government, which operates the world’s largest rice fortification program benefiting over 400 million people, is contributing both technical expertise and funding to support Laos. With Indian backing, the Lao government launched its own rice fortification project earlier this year.

The Ministry of Health is spearheading the national effort through its Nutrition Center and Department of Hygiene and Health Promotion, while WFP serves as the implementing partner. WFP brings more than 30 years of global experience in food fortification and has supported similar initiatives in over a dozen Asian countries.

Representatives from WFP stressed that clear standards and strong regulation would be crucial to ensure that fortified rice remains safe, high-quality, and trusted by the public.

The Vientiane workshop marked the beginning of a consultation process to develop a national framework. Once completed, the framework is expected to help Laos integrate fortified rice into its food system and improve nutrition across the country.