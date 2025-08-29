Sekong Province Exports Top USD 121 Million in First Half of 2025

Sekong Province exported goods worth USD 121.16 million in the first half of this year, emerging as one of southern Laos’ key exporters of agricultural and energy products.

The Provincial Department of Industry and Commerce revealed the figures during a media briefing on 27 August.

According to provincial officials, exports were led by electricity, cassava flour, rubber, coffee, wood products, and coal, with Thailand and Vietnam accounting for 87 percent of the majority of trade, alongside growing shipments to China, South Korea, and India.

Imports totaled USD 4.17 million, mainly machinery, fertilizer, and equipment for large-scale investment projects. These projects have played a key role in creating jobs, driving tourism, and distributing income across rural areas.

Support for Local Enterprises

Sekong is also stepping up support for small businesses and traditional industries through the One District One Product (ODOP) program, which currently supports 29 products across 16 producer groups.

This year, three new projects were introduced, focusing on ginseng-based products, handicrafts, and value-added processing, signaling a push to diversify the province’s export portfolio.

Over the same period, more than LAK 39 billion (USD 1.7 million) in loans was provided to strengthen the processing, trading, and services sectors.

Officials say this financial support is part of a broader strategy to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) expand, while also promoting food security and price stabilization amid fluctuating market conditions.

As global demand for rubber and coffee continues to grow, Sekong is positioning itself as a competitive supplier, leveraging its agricultural potential and improved trade links with neighboring countries.

Authorities are confident that the province’s efforts to attract investment and encourage local entrepreneurship will help sustain growth in the second half of the year.