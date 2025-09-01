AIA Singapore engages Singapore Airlines Academy to redefine customer experience excellence and future-proof all its staff

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 September 2025 – Leading health insurance provider AIA Singapore today announced that it has engaged Singapore Airlines Academy, the training arm of Singapore Airlines, to develop a curated talent development program for AIA Singapore. This initiative will see AIA Singapore collaborating with Singapore Airlines Academy to create a series of workshops focused on enhancing customer experience (CX) capabilities and building a sustained culture of CX excellence at AIA Singapore.

This pioneering collaboration also strongly supports Singapore’s national agenda on lifelong learning, directly complementing the Budget 2025 announcements that underscore the critical need for continuous upskilling and reskilling to future-proof the nation’s workforce. Through this collaboration, AIA Singapore aims to establish a new industry benchmark for customer experience and talent development within Singapore’s life insurance sector.

AIA Singapore and Singapore Airlines Academy have jointly developed this curriculum, which will roll out to all AIA Singapore employees progressively. Each class is designed for 20 to 25 participants, creating an interactive and dynamic learning atmosphere. This bespoke programme includes a series of workshops focused on customer experience culture transformation, starting with changing mindsets and enhancing our ability to create delightful customer moments.

“At the heart of our customer-centric philosophy, we believe world-class customer experience means anticipating and exceeding expectations, not just meeting them. We want to make things easy for our customers, build lasting trust, and delight them in every interaction,” said Wong Sze Keed, CEO, AIA Singapore.” This landmark collaboration with Singapore Airlines Academy is a powerful testament to that commitment. By fusing their iconic service standards with our customer-first approach, we’re set to transform AIA Singapore’s capabilities and significantly contribute to Singapore’s vision for a highly skilled and adaptable workforce.

This customised programme will equip our people to deliver unparalleled customer journeys, setting a new benchmark for AIA Singapore and across the industry, ensuring AIA Singapore remains at the forefront of service excellence.”

Marking an unprecedented leap in creating world-class customer experiences and empowering AIA staff to exceed customer expectations

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone, positioning AIA Singapore as the inaugural insurer to collaborate with Singapore Airlines Academy for an extensive and dedicated talent development programme. The bespoke programme, curated in collaboration with Singapore Airlines Academy, will deliver a series of immersive workshops focused on two key pillars:

Customer Experience (CX) Transformation: This foundational, one-day workshop aims to fundamentally shift mindsets, ensuring every interaction embodies AIA’s CX North Star – whereby every customer should be able to say, “I feel cared for by AIA”. Through self-discovery, storytelling, and scenario-driven practice, participants will explore the emotional impact of everyday interactions, understand the role of belief and mindset in service delivery, and commit to actions that uplift customer trust, satisfaction and loyalty. Key modules include understanding the true meaning of customer experience, cultivating personal service beliefs and achieving compliance excellence while simultaneously delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Customer Experience Excellence: Building on the foundational mindset, this follow-up workshop is specifically for customer-facing and servicing roles. It equips participants with practical techniques to handle real-world service interactions with empathy, clarity, and confidence. Participants will learn to identify and respond to customers’ needs, navigate perception-driven challenges, and uphold service excellence even in difficult conversations. The programme introduces actionable frameworks such as the ‘Positive No’ – teaching how to respectfully decline requests while preserving trust – and the ‘4 As of Apology’ for effective and empathetic apologies.

These bespoke workshops are the latest in a series of significant CX initiatives that AIA Singapore has undertaken as part of its ongoing customer centricity pledge, which includes:

AIA+ delivers on the organisation’s promise of customer centricity. This dedicated app and portal seamlessly unifies our customers’ financial, health and wellness needs, offering 24/7 access at their fingertips. Additionally, employee benefits are available on AIA+, giving our corporate customers access to both their personal and corporate insurance on one platform.

Cutting through jargon with our plain English initiative, where we have simplified our AIA HealthShield Gold Max policy documents and ongoing refinements to our customer letters. Our goal is to help customers understand their coverage, identify protection gaps, and improve financial literacy through clear communication.



AIA Singapore’s commitment to upskilling talent

Building on AIA Singapore’s long-term strategy and commitment to its customer-centricity pledge, this initiative also aims to inculcate people development and upskilling as part of its culture. In 2025, AIA Singapore retained its position as a leader in the industry by achieving the largest number of Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) members for an unprecedented 11 years. MDRT membership is globally recognised as the gold standard in the life insurance and financial services industry, awarded for exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct, and outstanding customer service.

By embedding structured learning and continuous development into its operations, AIA Singapore is not only raising the bar for talent development, it is also profoundly reinforcing its customer-first philosophy. This ensures every customer interaction is consistently marked by professionalism, empathy, and unparalleled service quality.

