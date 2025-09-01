Japan Awards Aluna Thavonsouk for Two Decades of Cultural Collaboration

On 27 August, Japan’s Ambassador to Laos Tsutomu Koizumi presented a Commendation Award to Aluna Thavonsouk, one of Laos’ leading pop-R&B artists.

Aluna has played a key role in promoting cultural exchange between Laos and Japan for two decades.

She made her debut in 2005 with her first album and toured Japan the following year. Since then, she has collaborated with various Japanese organizations and participated in numerous events, including Japan Festivals and other cultural programs organized by the Embassy of Japan in Laos.

Reflecting on her two decades of cultural work, Aluna said “It’s impossible for me to choose just one or two moments, because this entire journey of more than two decades has been filled with countless experiences, learnings, and exchanges that have shaped me.”

“What touches me most is realizing that my songs and lyrics can truly reach people’s hearts and bring a positive impact beyond myself. That feeling of being useful through music, of giving something meaningful back to the community is the greatest pride of my life.” ”

Following the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in Japan, Aluna released a trilingual cover song, The True Happiness (Sing for Japan), in Lao, English, and Japanese, inspiring and offering comfort to many Japanese listeners.



“Music can cross borders, dissolve differences, and connect people soul to soul,” Aluna noted.

“That is why I believe it is such a powerful tool for building international friendship. Between Laos and Japan, music has become a bridge, a reminder that even in times of hardship, we are not alone, and together we can find strength.”

In addition to her achievements as a singer, Aluna is also recognized for her skills in playing the khaen, the national musical instrument of Laos.

She is dedicated to nurturing young musical talent in the country and preserving Lao cultural traditions.

“My dream for the next generation of Lao artists is that they embrace both their roots and their curiosity,” the Lao singer added.

“I hope they understand that their culture, our traditional music, stories, and values is a treasure that gives their art depth and authenticity. At the same time, I hope they remain open to the world, to learn, collaborate, and connect through music with people from other cultures. ”

Ambassador Koizumi praised Aluna’s contributions to strengthening friendship and goodwill between Laos and Japan through music and cultural exchange.

“Aluna’s talent, dedication, and commitment to international collaboration have made her a role model for Lao youth,” Ambassador Koizumi said.