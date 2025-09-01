KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse Unveils 11 Renovated Centres to Redefine Early Childhood Learning in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse (“KiddiWinkie”), the premium preschool brand of Babilou Family Singapore, today announced a new chapter of growth with the unveiling of 11 newly renovated centres across the island. Each refreshed centre reflects Babilou Family’s commitment to designing immersive, dynamic environments that inspire future-ready learning.

A Central Stage for All-Round Learning

At the heart of each centre is the Central Stage, an interactive hub that serves as the focal point for the brand’s specialised programmes. Purposefully designed for children from 18 months to 6 years old, the space hosts immersive experiences that aim to ignite creativity, strengthen language and communication skills, and foster cultural appreciation and global awareness.

“The renovations are our investment into learning environments that inspire,” said Benjamin Busse, CEO of Babilou Family Singapore. “The Central Stage is where children not only build their academic foundations, but also cultivate the creativity, curiosity, and confidence they need to thrive in tomorrow’s world, especially the ability to express themselves clearly and confidently in front of others.”



The Central Stage, where KiddiWinkie’s specialised programmes come to life

The following specialised programmes are incorporated into the Central Stage:

Author’s Universe™: This bilingual programme introduces children to diverse literary genres and authors, to nurture a love for reading and build essential English and Chinese language acquisition skills.

This bilingual programme introduces children to diverse literary genres and authors, to nurture a love for reading and build essential English and Chinese language acquisition skills. Backpack Stories™: A multicultural immersion experience where children “travel” the world, exploring cultures and traditions from various countries while developing creative writing skills through age-appropriate journaling.

A multicultural immersion experience where children “travel” the world, exploring cultures and traditions from various countries while developing creative writing skills through age-appropriate journaling. Chinese Cultural Immersion Programme: Children are introduced to Chinese traditions through hands-on activities such as crafts, food tasting, and festival celebrations.

Children are introduced to Chinese traditions through hands-on activities such as crafts, food tasting, and festival celebrations. KiddiNewsroom™: A current affairs programme that engages children in age-appropriate discussions about real-world events. Active family involvement encourages inquiry, critical thinking, and confident communication.

Sensory Oasis®: A Multisensory Experience for KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse Infants

KiddiWinkie is progressively introducing the Sensory Oasis®, a purpose-built environment that provides infants with a rich multisensory experience to support their earliest developmental milestones. Each Sensory Oasis® room offers a serene yet stimulating space where infants can explore the world through sight, sound, and touch, essential elements for cognitive growth, motor skills, and emotional security.

“Research shows that sensory experiences in the first two years of life have a profound impact on brain development,” said Rowena Mark Ramos, Head of Curriculum of Babilou Family Singapore. “The Sensory Oasis® respects each infant’s pace and sensory needs, while nurturing confidence, curiosity and strengthening brain plasticity during these critical early years.”

First introduced at Harbourfront, Jurong Gateway, East Coast, and Mountbatten, the Sensory Oasis® is now available across all KiddiWinkie centres.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

A look at the Sensory Oasis® experience for infants

Natural Rhythm® Pedagogy: Where Science Meets the Art of Early Childhood Education

Born from the marriage of cutting-edge neuroscience research and the best global early childhood education practices, the Natural Rhythm® pedagogy aligns learning with the natural pace of each child’s development. It integrates brain development insights with purposeful play, ensuring every experience supports growth across cognitive, physical, and emotional domains.

One of the most visible applications of this pedagogy is in KiddiWinkie’s outdoor learning environments, where children from infant care to K2 can engage in activities such as water and sand play, which have been proven to strengthen neural connections while supporting social skills, problem-solving, and creativity.



These engaging musical instruments are one of the facilities provided for children to enjoy learning outdoors.

To further enrich sensory and imaginative play, KiddiWinkie centres offer additional outdoor learning facilities that include outdoor musical instruments and a mud kitchen or reading nest, depending on the location. Improved cycling tracks at selected centres create more opportunities for movement, balance, and joyful outdoor exploration.

“We believe that early childhood education transcends beyond academics,” concluded Rowena. “By integrating learning through inquiry and exploration in thoughtfully designed environments, we can nurture well-rounded individuals who are academically prepared, emotionally resilient, and socially aware.”

Parents can book a tour to experience KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse’s newly renovated centres or explore the various programmes at www.kiddiwinkie.edu.sg.

About KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse and Babilou Family Singapore

KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse is a premium preschool brand under Babilou Family Singapore, a subsidiary of the France-incorporated Babilou Family Group. The Group operates over 1,000 nurseries in 10 countries worldwide. In Singapore, Babilou Family has grown to 61 education and learning centres islandwide, including Little Footprints Preschool and student care brand Learning Leap.

KiddiWinkie is known for inspiring children to become champions, not just in their minds but winners in their hearts. Central to this philosophy is the belief that a positive mindset and a winning attitude can take every child to the horizons of success.

For more information, visit https://babilou-family.sg/.