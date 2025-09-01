Obita Secures Over US$10 Million in Angel Round Financing to Accelerate Stablecoin-Powered Cross-Border Payment Infrastructure

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Obita, an enterprise-level cross-border payment and digital financial network, announced the completion of its angel round financing exceeding US$10 million. The round was co-led by Vision Plus Capital and Mirana Ventures, with participation from Legend Capital, HashKey Capital, Web3.com Ventures, and other prominent institutions and individual investors. The funds will be allocated to system R&D, compliance infrastructure development, and global market expansion, accelerating the deployment of its stablecoin-based cross-border payment network.

Amid a global wave of stablecoin legislation and compliance advancements, cross-border payments are undergoing a revolutionary transformation.

With compliant stablecoins at its foundation, Obita is building a blockchain-native payment network under its Obita Mesh framework, empowering global enterprises to experience low-cost, real-time settlement with regulatory-compliant solutions. Addressing industry pain points such as high foreign exchange costs, delayed settlements, and insufficient fund flow transparency, Obita integrates enterprise-grade compliance systems, cross-border clearing networks, and unified treasury management tools to redefine the ways capital flows for cross-border trade, e-commerce, and supply chain platforms. The company has an initial focus on high-growth markets in Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

“Cross-border payments are at a tipping point driven by stablecoin innovation,” said Dayong ZHANG, Co-founder and CEO of Obita. “We aim to integrate blockchain technology’s revolutionary potential into real-world global capital flows through our enterprise-grade, end-to-end, compliant, secure, and high-quality integrated services.”



“Cross-border B2B payment is a crucial infrastructure for global trade. Obita’s stablecoin-centred solution significantly improves cost efficiency,” said Yiran LIU, Managing Partner at Vision Plus Capital. “We have full confidence in Obita team’s accumulated experience in global fintech and diverse cross-sector backgrounds. Vision Plus Capital has a broad cross-border fintech portfolio and looks forward to exploring more use cases for stablecoins in the payment sector.”



Obita’s management team brings together top talent from fintech, cross-border payments, and the digital asset industries, possessing deep technical expertise and forward-looking vision. The team has extensive experience in global payment network development, compliance operations, and financial payment product design, having consistently led innovation and iteration in the cross-border digital payment industry.

Dayong ZHANG, the Co-founder and CEO of Obita, is a renowned leader in fintech, global payments, and the digital-asset industry. Previously serving as CCO of HashKey Group, CEO of HashKey Onchain BG, and Executive Director at RD Technologies, he spearheaded the development of fiat products for HashKey’s trading platform, led HashKey Chain to become Hong Kong’s preferred compliant blockchain for Real World Assets (RWA) projects, and facilitated the entry of HKDR—a stablecoin initiated by RD Technologies—into the HKMA’s stablecoin issuer sandbox. During his tenure as Ant Group’s Regional Head for South Asia and Southeast Asia, he led the creation of multiple market-leading unicorn digital wallet products and significantly expanded Ant’s global payment network.

Vincent YANG, Co-founder and CBO of Obita, is a seasoned entrepreneur who successfully founded abComo and anyStarr, and is a former co-founder of Longbridge Securities. As a key member of AliExpress and Ant Financial’s international business development team, he led multiple cross-border payment and digital financial projects in Southeast Asia, Europe, and Latin America. He has deep understanding and execution capabilities in global market operations, strategic partnerships, and business scaling from 0 to 1.

David Toh, Managing Partner of Mirana Ventures, said “By embedding compliant stablecoin settlement into global trade, Obita is catalysing industry-wide upgrades.”



“Bridging Web2 and Web3 worlds represents the biggest opportunity in today’s fintech landscape,” said Tony WANG, Managing Director of Legend Capital. “Obita’s team, with deep expertise across both domains, is uniquely positioned to lead this trend.”



Chao DENG, CEO of HashKey Capital also added that “Obita’s solution aligns perfectly with HashKey’s strategic focus on digital assets, compliance, and infrastructure development. Together, we will accelerate industry-wide transformation.”



With a clear mission to reshape global financial infrastructure through compliant, blockchain-native solutions, Obita is positioned at the forefront of the stablecoin-powered digital finance revolution. Backed by a world-class team and a strong network of strategic investors, the company is accelerating its efforts to drive real-world adoption across high-growth markets and redefine the future of cross-border financial connectivity.