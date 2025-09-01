xLean TR1 Debuts at IFA 2025: The World’s First Dual-Form AI Cleaning Robot with Self-Evolving Intelligence

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — xLean Robotics, a startup from CUHK’s world-leading Robotics Institute, will unveil its flagship innovation, the world’s first dual-form transformable floor washing robot xLean TR1, at IFA 2025, September from 5–9. Display at Hall 25, Booth 260.
Built for everyday deep cleaning and timely spot cleaning, the xLean TR1 pairs a dual-form design with Dual-Motor DirectSuction™ mechanism for residue-free cleaning of massive spills. An electric lock enables a one-second switch between robot and handheld forms.
In robot form, xLean TR1 navigates smoothly through tight spaces with multi-sensor fusion and Reinforcement Learning. Its square body and 800 RPM dual-roller mop ensure full corner coverage at home.
In handheld form, xLean TR1 provides bi-directional electric assistance for effortless spot cleaning and learns from human behavior. With RGB-D camera, green laser sensor, and motor encoders, it records how users tackle messes and preferences; this knowledge transfers to robot form, enabling cleaning with human intent — a process known as Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF). With user consent, anonymized data is aggregated in the cloud to improve models, delivering Self-Evolving Intelligence via OTA updates.
The handheld form is the only entry point to the Self-Evolving Intelligence. But existing cleaning mechanisms struggle with heavy messes such as spills and solid–liquid mixtures in handheld form. So Dual-Motor DirectSuction™ has been invented. Unlike separated vacuum-and-mop designs — either spinning-pad or roller-based — xLean TR1 uses high negative pressure to draw in solids and liquids in one step. The key challenge — gas–liquid separation in a low-profile body — led to VortexMatrix™ Separation Technology, refined through nearly 40 iterations and 3 years of fluid simulations and prototypes.
The OMNI Station enhances convenience with solid–liquid waste disposal, 60°C hot-water flush and self-drying. Safety of the robot is prioritized with a privacy-first camera shutter and vision-LiDAR recognition.
Founded in 2022, xLean’s team includes robotics PhDs, IEEE Fellows, and veterans from DJI, Roborock, XREAL, and eufy. “We’re building a new kind of cleaning robot with Self‑Evolving Intelligence to solve messes others can’t — a step toward general‑purpose robotics. Our focus: one robot, one task, done right,” said Kehan Xue, Founder and CEO.
Attendees can experience the xLean TR1 at IFA 2025, with a global Kickstarter launch soon after.
Learn more at www.xlean.ai
Facebook: @xLean
X: @xLean_Robotics
Instagram: @xlean_robotics
Contact: Davy Kwok, davy@xlean.ai