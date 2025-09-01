xLean TR1 Debuts at IFA 2025: The World’s First Dual-Form AI Cleaning Robot with Self-Evolving Intelligence

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — xLean Robotics, a startup from CUHK’s world-leading Robotics Institute, will unveil its flagship innovation, the world’s first dual-form transformable floor washing robot xLean TR1, at IFA 2025, September from 5–9. Display at Hall 25, Booth 260.



xLean TR1 Debuts at IFA 2025: The World’s First Dual-Form AI Cleaning Robot

Built for everyday deep cleaning and timely spot cleaning, the xLean TR1 pairs a dual-form design with Dual-Motor DirectSuction™ mechanism for residue-free cleaning of massive spills. An electric lock enables a one-second switch between robot and handheld forms.

In robot form, xLean TR1 navigates smoothly through tight spaces with multi-sensor fusion and Reinforcement Learning. Its square body and 800 RPM dual-roller mop ensure full corner coverage at home.

In handheld form, xLean TR1 provides bi-directional electric assistance for effortless spot cleaning and learns from human behavior. With RGB-D camera, green laser sensor, and motor encoders, it records how users tackle messes and preferences; this knowledge transfers to robot form, enabling cleaning with human intent — a process known as Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF). With user consent, anonymized data is aggregated in the cloud to improve models, delivering Self-Evolving Intelligence via OTA updates.

The handheld form is the only entry point to the Self-Evolving Intelligence. But existing cleaning mechanisms struggle with heavy messes such as spills and solid–liquid mixtures in handheld form. So Dual-Motor DirectSuction™ has been invented. Unlike separated vacuum-and-mop designs — either spinning-pad or roller-based — xLean TR1 uses high negative pressure to draw in solids and liquids in one step. The key challenge — gas–liquid separation in a low-profile body — led to VortexMatrix™ Separation Technology, refined through nearly 40 iterations and 3 years of fluid simulations and prototypes.

The OMNI Station enhances convenience with solid–liquid waste disposal, 60°C hot-water flush and self-drying. Safety of the robot is prioritized with a privacy-first camera shutter and vision-LiDAR recognition.

Founded in 2022, xLean’s team includes robotics PhDs, IEEE Fellows, and veterans from DJI, Roborock, XREAL, and eufy. “We’re building a new kind of cleaning robot with Self‑Evolving Intelligence to solve messes others can’t — a step toward general‑purpose robotics. Our focus: one robot, one task, done right,” said Kehan Xue, Founder and CEO.

Attendees can experience the xLean TR1 at IFA 2025, with a global Kickstarter launch soon after.

Learn more at www.xlean.ai

Facebook: @xLean

X: @xLean_Robotics

Instagram: @xlean_robotics

Contact: Davy Kwok, davy@xlean.ai