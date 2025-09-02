NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 ends August up nearly 2%

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 2nd

Stocks are mixed as investors enter September facing uncertainty. Over the weekend, a Federal Appeals Court ruled that most of President Trump’s global tariffs are illegal, saying that only congress has the authority to impose them.

Historically, September has been a weaker month on Wall Street. Since 1950, the S&P has fallen by 0.7% during the month and has slipped by 4.2% on average during the past five Septembers.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on employment over the next few days. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey will come out on Wednesday, Private Payroll Reports on Thursday, and the August Jobs Report on Friday.

