JuanScore Showcases AI-Driven Credit Solutions at 2025 Manila Tech Summit

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JuanScore, a Philippine credit bureau and fintech innovator, demonstrated its leading AI-driven credit scoring and risk management solutions at the 5th Manila Tech Summit on August 26-27.

The summit, hosted by FinTech Alliance Philippines, attracted more than 3,000 fintech leaders, investors, and government officials from 42 countries. The event featured keynote addresses by H.E. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona, with discussions focusing on digital transformation, financial inclusion, cybersecurity, and open finance initiatives across the region.



JuanScore Chief Technology Officer Lei Chen participates in summit panel discussion

JuanScore CTO Lei Chen participated in the panel discussion “The Rise of AI-Powered Finance in Asia: Use Cases from Lending to Risk Scoring,” where he shared insights on how AI is transforming financial services throughout the region. Chen explored applications spanning real-time lending and precision risk scoring to automated fraud detection, emphasizing AI’s critical role in accelerating financial inclusion, enhancing credit intelligence, and rebuilding trust in the digital economy.

“Limited access to traditional credit records has long been a barrier to financial inclusion in Southeast Asia,” Chen explained. “At JuanScore, we deploy advanced algorithms—including deep learning, graph neural networks, and sequential models—to analyze complex credit data and identify previously hidden risk patterns. This enables financial institutions to make more accurate credit decisions while safely expanding access to financial services for underserved communities. Through cutting-edge AI innovation, we are strengthening and broadening the Philippine financial ecosystem.”



Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. visits JuanScore’s booth and meets with company representatives

As a featured exhibitor, JuanScore presented its intelligent scoring system and comprehensive AI-powered risk management platform. JuanScore is a credit technology company under the global fintech company, FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV). Since its establishment in 2024, the company has operated under regulation by the Credit Information Corporation (CIC) and has rapidly emerged as the innovation benchmark in the Philippine credit sector.

JuanScore’s solutions enable real-time credit decisions, automate fraud detection, and enhance financial inclusion across the Philippines. By integrating data covering 77% of the country’s underserved population and deploying more than 50 proprietary local risk models, JuanScore effectively addresses critical gaps in traditional credit reporting while driving financial inclusion. These innovations empower financial institutions to make smarter, faster, and more secure decisions while expanding access to previously underserved communities.

About JuanScore

JuanScore is a Philippine credit bureau operating under the global fintech group FinVolution (NYSE: FINV). Licensed as a Special Accessing Entity by the Philippines Credit Information Corporation (CIC), JuanScore leverages AI-driven solutions and digital transformation to support clients across the Philippines and Southeast Asia in enhancing risk management, improving decision-making, and advancing financial inclusion throughout the region.

To learn more about JuanScore, please visit its website at juanscore.com.ph