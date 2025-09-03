MyRepublic Launches AI Automation Box, An Industry-First Plug-and-Play AI Server That Lets SMEs Automate Their Business

MyRepublic AI Automation Box

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 September 2025 – MyRepublic today announced the launch of the AI Automation Box, a plug-and-play AI automation server designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The solution enables businesses to deploy and manage AI-powered workflows quickly and cost-effectively, without requiring dedicated engineering resources or external consultants.

MyRepublic’s AI Automation Box is a self-contained automation engine intended for organisations with 20 to 200 employees. It enables businesses to streamline operations, automate manual processes, and establish AI-driven workflows in a matter of days.

“The AI Automation Box is like having your own private AI lab, but it fits in your office and works out-of-the-box,” said Lawrence Chan, Managing Director and Chief AI Officer at MyRepublic. “We built this so any business, not just tech startups, can start automating like a Fortune 500 company.”

MyRepublic’s AI Automation Box combines an intuitive no-code/low-code workflow builder with the flexibility of custom coding, giving businesses the ability to design and deploy automations with ease. It comes equipped with self-hosted large language models (LLMs) from providers such as OpenAI, Meta, and DeepSeek, supported by enterprise-grade GPU hardware for reliable, high-performance execution.

To accelerate adoption, the solution includes a library of over 100 ready-to-use templates, tutorials, and access to the MyRepublic AI Academy, alongside a spreadsheet-like no-code database that allows users to build and manage data-driven applications through a familiar interface.

The solution is targeted at business owners, operations managers, and lean IT teams that require automation without heavy reliance on consultants or large-scale infrastructure. Typical applications include customer service, reporting, invoicing, and Human Resources automation.

AI technologies have traditionally been associated with high costs, complexity, and large enterprise adoption. The MyRepublic AI Box addresses these challenges by providing an integrated, on-premise solution that includes the necessary tools for automation. It operates without reliance on cloud subscriptions, vendor lock-ins, or extensive technical training, starting from $255/month.

“We’re taking what was once an enterprise luxury and making it an SME essential,” added Imran Nazi, Head of ICT. “The AI Automation Box is not just a product. It’s a movement to make automation a standard tool for every business.”

