Türkiye Rolls Out Cold Storage, Vocational Training Initiatives in Laos

On 27–28 August, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) launched two key initiatives in Vientiane Capital, including two cold storage units at the Rice and Crop Research Center and a renovated vocational training center for the Lao Women’s Union.

The projects aim to strengthen Laos’s food security and empower women and youth with skills and business opportunities.

Cold Storage for Climate-Resilient Rice Farming

The new cold storage facilities at the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s Rice and Crop Research Center can store up to 300 tons of registered rice seeds (R2) at 5 – 10°C.

By preserving high-quality seeds for use during floods, droughts, or other emergencies, the project, valued at USD 120,000, helps protect Laos’ rice harvests against climate-related risks.

Laos relies on rainfall for 88 percent of its rice farmland, making it vulnerable to extreme weather.

İKA’s investment also includes advanced sorting machinery and resilient seed varieties, complementing previous support such as a rice grader machine and 30 tons of seeds donated to flood-affected farmers in Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, and Savannakhet in 2023.

These interventions have already reduced empty seed rates from 15 percent to 8 percent.

Dursun Ali Yaşacan, Head of TİKA’s Department of East and South Asia, Pacific, and Latin America, explained that the initiative is not just a technological investment, but a strategic cooperation designed to enhance Laos’s agricultural resilience.

Empowering Women and Youth through Vocational Training

On 28 August, TİKA handed over a renovated vocational training center to the Lao Women’s Union.

The center now features a design studio and exhibition hall, offering training in sewing, embroidery, weaving, and entrepreneurship.

Participants, particularly women and disadvantaged youth, can develop skills and sell their products, fostering both income generation and community development.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Vientiane, Oya Yazar, said the initiative reflects Türkiye’s contribution to the welfare and progress of Lao women.

The Lao Women’s Union, established in 1955, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year and continues to be a leading advocate for gender equality in Laos.

From safeguarding rice supplies to supporting women-led small businesses, Türkiye’s initiatives in Laos display a comprehensive approach to sustainable development, climate resilience, and community empowerment.