Blokees Exhibits at the Disney Toy Expo 2025：Debuts New STAR WARS IP Products

SHANGHAI, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On September 4, 2025, the Disney Toy Expo 2025 officially opened in Thailand. At this event, the assembly character toy brand Blokees made its debut and globally launched its first STAR WARS IP poseable model kits — STAR WARS: The Mandalorian Series GV01, along with the STAR WARS EPV: The Empire Strikes Back Champion Class featuring Stormtrooper and Darth Vader. Additionally, the latest Marvel Heroes Series products are also on display at this exhibition, becoming the center of attention.

Blokees’ STAR WARS: The Mandalorian Series GV01 features nine iconic characters from The Mandalorian, including Din Djarin, Grogu, IG-11, Boba Fett, The Armorer, Ahsoka Tano, Moff Gideon, Stormtrooper, and Incinerator Stormtrooper. This collection offers fans an immersive experience within the Star Wars universe.

Designed with realistic proportions and gender-specific body types, each character is highly detailed from body structure to facial features. Articulated joints at the neck, waist, hips, and legs, along with enlarged foot areas, allow for stable and expressive posing.

In addition, each character is equipped with unique weapons and accessories, such as Din Djarin’s explosive pistol and Grogu’s floating cradle. This enriches the interactive gameplay experience and enables players to freely create personalized Star Wars scenes.

Blokees HERO10 series primarily targets consumers aged 6 to 16, whereas Champion is designed for players over the age of 16. This approach effectively caters to the diverse needs of Star Wars enthusiasts across all age groups.

Blokees’ STAR WARS series products are not only a tribute to the iconic STAR WARS franchise but also a testament to Blokees’ commitment to innovation and excellence in research and development within the model kits industry.

Beyond its Star Wars line, Blokees presented an impressive array of Marvel Model Kits at the event. This included the released Marvel Heroes – Champion Class featuring Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man MK85. Additionally, they presented the Marvel Infinity Saga Series 01 to 04, along with several upcoming Marvel sets that appeal to fans of all ages.

Under the guidance of the “Universally appealing; Stepwise pricing; Globally promoting” strategy, Blokees will continue to connect global players through innovative products and community culture, thereby passing on the Fun of Building.