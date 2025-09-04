BEIJING, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hutongs are among Beijing’s most iconic symbols, with nearly 1,000 of them still stretching across the city today.

China Matters’ Features: The Preservation of Hutongs in Beijing

It’s said since Yuan Dynasty, the Beijing city has been featured by its strict urban planning, requiring courtyards to be neatly aligned. The major thoroughfares were called jie and alleys were called hutong. During the Ming Dynasty, the standard Siheyuan, or courtyard house, took shape. Together with hutongs, they formed areas with distinct functions. Liulichang Hutong, for example, named after the glazed tile kilns, once located there, a famous hub for craftsmanship. By the Qing Dynasty, hutongs had been zoned for different uses such as commerce, entertainment, and residence.

Beijing began protecting hutongs over 70 years ago, sticking to the principle of “restoring the old as it was.” The areas like Qianmen Sanlihe, Dashilan, Gulou, and Shichahai have been revitalized with their historic charm preserved. Hutong residents founded Beijing’s first society for architectural heritage preservation. Kuang Han, an artist from Jiangxi, spent 30 years taking 30,000 photos and creating 2,000 paintings for hutongs. Support for hutong preservation has been widespread.

The animation series Xi’s Thought Made Easy produced by China Matters, focuses on the history and revitalization of hutongs. Let’s step into the world of Hutongs together!

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/72mJLJ8xoRs