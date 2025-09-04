Laos Announces 33 Sports for 12th National Games

The Ministry of Education and Sports has confirmed that 33 sports will be contested at the 12th National Games, set to take place in Vientiane Capital from 15 to 25 November.

Minister of Education and Sports Thongsalith Mangnormek announced the lineup on 3 September at a national organizing committee meeting, emphasizing the Games’ role in “promoting athletic excellence and national unity.”

The competition will be divided into three categories.

The open category will feature 11 sports, including pétanque, table tennis, tennis, top, boat racing, crossbow, chess, Lao bowling, golf, soft tennis, and weightlifting.

The restricted category, national team athletes are restricted to participating in 17 sports categories: football, swimming, Lao boxing (Muay Lao), international boxing, karate, judo, badminton, pencak silat, taekwondo, kata-shinlon, archery, wrestling, wushu, rugby, snooker, bodybuilding, and tug-of-war.

Meanwhile, the restricted-list category will include seven sports, namely volleyball, shooting, e-sports, athletics, tug-of-war, basketball, and cycling.

The theme of this year’s Games is “Unity, Discipline, Transparency, and Development.”

Organizers confirmed that all venues are fully equipped, with security, medical teams, and trained volunteers in place to ensure a safe and smooth event.

The meeting also approved the official logo and mascot of the 12th National Games. The logo design incorporates Thatluang Stupa, the Ngum River, and symbols denoting the edition and host city, representing both national and local identity.

The mascot features a peacock, chosen as a symbol of energy, determination, and elegance. Depicted standing proudly with one wing raised high to hold the flaming Games torch, the design reflects the spirit of competition, hope, and national pride, according to the organizing committee.