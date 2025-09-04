YiLabs Secures Oversubscribed Pre-A Funding Round, Accelerating Proprietary Climate-Driven Textiles for the Materials Science Technology Brand

Funding fuels global expansion of breakthrough cooling and warming fabric technology with continued support from Stanford University Laboratories

STANFORD, Calif., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — YiLab Temperature Control Technologies, the materials science enterprise co-founded by Professor Yi Cui at Stanford University, a world-leading expert in nanotechnology, materials science, and sustainable energy, today announced the close of an oversubscribed pre-A funding round, bringing total funding to more than USD $10 million. The round drew strong interest from strategic investors to scale the technology of LifeLabs Design , a brand owned by YiLab for providing high-performance sustainable fabrics for functional apparel brands. The LifeLabs fabrics provide solutions in outdoor and active lifestyle apparel for temperature regulation.

Specifically, proceeds from the round will be used to establish a state-of-the-art research laboratory and factory in Asia, enabling rapid prototyping and scaling of LifeLabs’ proprietary textile technologies.

“This funding marks a pivotal step forward in our mission to transform textiles into powerful climate solutions,” said Sophia Ou, CEO and co-founder of YiLab. “The enthusiasm from investors reinforces both the urgency of our work and the strength of our technology. With our new R&D lab and factory, we’re building a fast process from laboratory technology innovation to real-world impact.”

LifeLabs is known for its thermoregulating textiles requiring fewer resources for production while delivering unmatched comfort and energy efficiency to the wearer. The breakthrough fabric technology, which originated at Stanford University a decade ago and has since proven in commercial space, provide scalable solutions to lower global energy consumption and carbon emissions.

The pre-A round attracted a diverse group of investors from technology, sustainability, and consumer sectors, reflecting the broad applicability and market demand for LifeLabs’ technologies.

Today, Lifelabs is working with established global apparel and accessory brands on future season launches.

About YiLab Temperature Control Technologies

YiLab Temperature Control Technologies is a materials science company founded in 2024 by Professor Yi Cui at Stanford University and Ms Sophia Ou. YiLab develops and commercializes advanced thermoregulating fabrics that enhance comfort while reducing global energy consumption and carbon emissions. The technology comes from LifeLabs Design. For more information, visit www.lifelabs.design .

Professor Yi Cui, founder and inventor, LifeLabs Design