International Day of Charity: Waterdrop Filter and The Water Project Mark 8-Year Milestone Bringing Clean Water to Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the United Nations’ International Day of Charity, Waterdrop Filter joined The Water Project to celebrate eight years of partnership dedicated to expanding clean water access in western Kenya. Since 2017, the collaboration has delivered safe drinking water to thousands of children and families, evolving from individual project sponsorships to comprehensive program support that advances the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

How Has The Water Project Impacted their life

The partnership began in 2016 when Waterdrop Filter’s leadership learned of the severe lack of clean water in sub-Saharan Africa. Inspired by the belief that clean water is a basic human right, the company launched the Water4Smile initiative in 2017, pledging that every purifier sold would provide one day of clean water for a child. Choosing The Water Project as a trusted partner, Waterdrop Filter has built a collaboration that has grown stronger over eight years, reflecting its lasting commitment to global solidarity.

Early efforts included the construction of a rainwater catchment tank at Ematsuli Primary School, which directly benefited more than 825 students by providing reliable access to clean water. Over time, Waterdrop Filter shifted from sponsoring individual projects to providing program-level support that ensures broader and ongoing investment in public infrastructure and community services. This approach is helping to achieve the long-term goal of 100% clean water coverage across the regions served.

With Waterdrop Filter as a proud supporter, supporting a shared vision where 100% of people in the region have access to clean, safe water. Since its founding, the Water Project has completed more than 900,000 people in western Kenya have access to clean and reliable water thanks to over 2,600 facilities built and monitored with a 96% functionality rate.

At Kakoyi Primary School, a 13-year-old student named Angel explained how her life has changed: “The new water source will help our parents save their resources because we will not be suffering from waterborne diseases anymore. Teachers will also have more time with students because we no longer have to leave school to fetch water or miss class when seeking treatment.” Teacher Gilbert Sifuna added, “This water point will help restore hope among learners and teachers. It solves the challenges of water-related illnesses and the time wasted searching for water from distant, unreliable sources. It will also promote better hygiene practices and support improved academic performance.”

At Cheptuli Primary School, 14-year-old Margaret shared her story: “Previously, I had to carry water from home or walk long distances to find it, sometimes being denied by neighbors. It left me dirty and embarrassed in class. Now that we have a new water point, my hygiene will improve, and I will have enough time to focus on my studies.” Teacher Esther Shabaya noted, “In the past, I had to send students out of school to fetch water, which caused absenteeism and poor performance. With this new clean and reliable water source, water-related illnesses will be forgotten, and students can now focus fully on their education.”

“On this International Day of Charity, we are reminded that clean water is not only a basic human need, but also a foundation for dignity, education, and equality,” said Philip, the president of Waterdrop Filter. “Our eight-year journey with The Water Project proves that consistent charitable action can transform communities and create lasting change.”

About Waterdrop Filter

Founded in 2015, Waterdrop Filter is a leading brand in water purification, offering solutions for homes, offices, and outdoor use. Its product range includes under-sink and countertop Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems, pitchers, and whole-house filters. With the mission of making clean water accessible worldwide, Waterdrop Filter provides innovative water filtration solutions trusted by millions of households. The company remains committed to ESG practices, sustainable development, and empowering communities.

Learn more at www.waterdropfilter.com .

CONTACT: June Long, june@waterdropfilter.us