Midea Unveils Graphene Heating Technology at IFA 2025: Redefining Fast, Efficient, and Precise Cooking

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At IFA 2025, Midea introduces its latest breakthrough in kitchen innovation: Graphene Heating Technology. Demonstrated at the IFA exhibition in Main Hall 5.1, this cutting-edge advancement highlights Midea’s role as a pioneer in graphene applications, delivering faster, more energy-efficient, and precise cooking experiences across its product range.



Schematic diagram of the graphene heating tube independently developed by Midea, which has been fully applied across its oven lineup.

Next-Generation Cooking with Graphene Heating Tube

Graphene, often described as a “Supermaterial,” offers exceptional thermal conductivity, high-temperature resilience, and outstanding durability. Compared with conventional heating tubes, Midea’s graphene-enhanced tubes transfer heat more quickly, withstand higher temperatures, and significantly shorten preheating times, transforming everyday cooking into a faster, more efficient, and reliable process.

Fast, Energy-Efficient, and Precise

Midea’s graphene technology enables preheating-free air frying and faster oven heating. Internal lab tests demonstrated substantial time savings while maintaining consistent, high-quality results. Midea’s graphene heating tubes reached 1300°C instantly in just 0.2 seconds, a breakthrough that enables preheating-free air frying and oven cooking.

Building on this rapid response, graphene technology delivers remarkable time savings across a variety of dishes:

Homemade Bread: 25 minutes vs. 49 minutes – 49% faster

Beef Meatloaf: 70 minutes vs. 110 minutes – 36% faster

Sponge Cake: 33 minutes vs. 40 minutes – 18% faster

By reaching target temperatures almost instantly, graphene reduces overall cooking times and energy use without compromising taste or texture.

Far-Infrared Cooking for Superior Results

Graphene tubes emit powerful near-infrared radiation, nearly twice as effective as quartz or metal tubes. This advanced heating achieves rapid, appetizing browning while locking in moisture, delivering tender interiors and professional-quality results across meats, breads, and delicate pastries at home.

Enhanced Visibility and Culinary Ease

Graphene heating tubes shine brighter than traditional elements. Paired with halogen lighting, they provide a clear view of dishes without opening the oven door, giving users confidence and control throughout the cooking process.

Culinary Creativity Made Simple

With rapid heating and precise temperature management, Midea’s graphene-enhanced ovens support a wide range of pre-set programs for everyday and gourmet dishes. From Cannelés and Madeleines to Roast Chicken with Foie Gras or St. Louis-style Spare Ribs, even novice cooks can achieve consistent, professional-quality results.

Sustainable Innovation

Durable and energy-efficient, graphene heating technology reflects Midea’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, delivering reliable performance while reducing energy consumption.

Experience Midea’s graphene-enhanced ovens firsthand at IFA 2025, Main Hall 5.1, and discover how the company continues to redefine home cooking with innovative, cross-product solutions.

For more information on Midea’s innovations, visit the official Midea website .

About MIDEA

Founded in 1968, Midea Group is a Fortune Global 500 technology leader dedicated to improving lives through innovation. Specializing in Smart Home, Industrial Technologies, Robotics & Automation, Healthcare & Medical, and Smart Logistics, Midea delivers solutions that make life more comfortable. Operating 48 production centers, over 200 subsidiaries, and 60 overseas branches, Midea’s portfolio of brands—including Midea, Little Swan, Toshiba, COLMO, Eureka, and KUKA—reaches millions of families worldwide.