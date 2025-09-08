Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Concludes State Visit to Laos

Cuban President and First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, concluded a two-day state visit to Laos from 6 to 7 September, during which he held high-level talks and reaffirmed the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Leaders Reaffirm Historic Friendship

On the first day, President Díaz-Canel was welcomed at the Presidential Palace in Vientiane by the Lao President and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, Thongloun Sisoulith.

Thongloun said the visit marked an important milestone in bilateral relations, while Díaz-Canel highlighted the “close, historical, and indestructible bonds of friendship” between Cuba and Laos.

As part of the official program, Díaz-Canel laid a floral wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in Vientiane, paying tribute to the heroes and martyrs of Laos.

The following day, the Cuban President held talks with Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

Sonexay warmly welcomed him on what was his third visit to Laos and expressed gratitude for Cuba’s assistance in education, sports, and healthcare.

He reaffirmed Laos’ readiness to continue building on the relationship of trust and solidarity between the two countries.

Cuba and Laos Commit to Stronger Cooperation

Both sides reviewed socio-economic developments in their respective nations and agreed to expand cooperation in existing fields such as health, education, sports, and agriculture, while also exploring new areas of collaboration to bring mutual benefits.

On this occasion, Díaz-Canel invited Prime Minister Sonexay to pay an official visit to Cuba, an invitation he accepted.

The Lao and Cuban leaders also acknowledged the significance of Party-to-Party and State-to-State relations in advancing their shared goal of building socialism, according to state media.

Díaz-Canel’s visit to Laos was the final stop of an Asian tour that also included Vietnam and China, held in the context of the 65th anniversary of Cuba’s diplomatic relations with those countries.

Cuba and Laos officially established diplomatic ties in 1974, though cooperation dates back to the late 1960s, when the first Cuban medical brigade provided services in Viengxay, Houaphanh Province.