Second Phase of Mekong Flood Barrier Project Nears 90 Percent Completion

The second phase of the Mekong River Erosion Prevention and Development Project in Vientiane Capital is now 89.3 percent complete, as of early September, according to the Department of Public Works and Transport. The project is expected to be fully completed by June 2026.

This phase focuses on reducing flooding and erosion along a 9.34-kilometre stretch of the Mekong River.

The construction area runs from Km3 in Sisattanak district to Haddokkeo village in Hadxaifong district. The project also includes building a 5.9-hectare riverside park and a new access road.

Officials say the project will help protect local communities from flooding, while also creating new public spaces, supporting tourism, and improving the appearance of the city.

Once complete, the project also aims to expand the capital’s urban development by creating new riverside attractions.

The works are funded by a concessional loan of USD 57.6 million from Korea’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF), operated by the Export-Import Bank of Korea, along with a contribution of USD 9.9 million from the Lao government. The total project value surpasses USD 67.56 million.

Two Phases, One Goal

Phase I of the Mekong River Integrated Management Project was completed in 2014, covering the section from Kaoliew village in Sikhottabong district to Km3 in central Vientiane.

That phase significantly reduced flooding risks in the capital, but the downstream area remained vulnerable to erosion and seasonal floods.

Phase II, now underway, directly addresses those risks by extending protection to the Km3 to Haddokkeo section of the river. With construction progress currently at 89.3 percent, the project is expected to reach full completion by June 2026.

Together, the two phases form part of a long-term strategy to ensure sustainable river management, improved urban safety, and new opportunities for tourism and economic development in Vientiane.