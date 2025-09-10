AP Memory Launches ApSRAM™ – A New Low-Power and High-Performance PSRAM

HSINCHU, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AP Memory, a leading global design company providing customized memory solutions, today announced that its next-generation PSRAM—ApSRAMTM (Attached-pSRAM)—has successfully passed customer validation and is scheduled to begin mass production by the end of the year. ApSRAMTM is an advanced version of AP Memory’s PSRAM (Pseudo Static Random Access Memory), featuring a new architecture optimized for edge computing and IoT applications. ApSRAMTM delivers a powerful combination of low power consumption, low latency, and high performance.

ApSRAMTM adopts a more intuitive control interface that eliminates the need for complex signal calibration, while still effectively supporting higher bandwidth requirements. Compared with conventional PSRAM, ApSRAMTM delivers up to four times the bandwidth and reduces dynamic power consumption to just one-fifth, making it particularly suitable for battery-sensitive devices such as wearables and edge computing applications, where both low power consumption and real-time data exchange are essential.

ApSRAMTM enables SoCs to scale memory capacity without requiring redesign, offering density options from 128Mb to 2Gb. It supports I/O voltages from 0.6V to 1.1V, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of logic processes and simplifying system integration. The first ApSRAMTM product is now sampling and will enter mass production by year-end. AP Memory also plans to roll out additional density options to meet the evolving requirements of emerging applications and diverse market needs.

Jerry Hsueh, Vice President of AP Memory, noted that once memory products move beyond the limits of standardization, they open the door to many new possibilities for innovation. ApSRAMTM is a breakthrough that was born from this vision. With this innovation, ApSRAMTM is set to become an ideal choice for next-generation applications such as IoT, wearable devices, and edge computing. AP Memory will continue to strengthen its expertise in memory and packaging integration, using differentiated products to help customers worldwide create solutions that are high-performance, low power, and competitive in the market.

About AP Memory

AP Memory (TWSE: 6531) is a global fabless design semiconductor company specializing in customized memory design and IP solutions. Products include IoT memory (IoTRAMTM), AI memory solutions (VHMTM), and silicon capacitors (S-SiCapTM). With strong R&D capabilities, AP Memory is committed to providing high performance, low-power and innovative customized products and solutions for applications such as mobile communication, wearable, IoT, high-end mobile application, high-performance computing, and edge computing.

