Lao Government Honors Xayabouly Power with Medal

On 5 September, the Lao government has formally recognized the success of the Xayabouly Hydroelectric Power Plant as a regional model of international best practices in sustainable clean energy.

Xayabouly Power Company Limited (XPCL), an associate company of CK Power Public Company Limited, one of the region’s largest renewable energy producers with one of the lowest carbon footprints and the operator of the Xayabouly Hydroelectric Power Plant, has been awarded the prestigious Labor Medal along with an Achievement Certificate by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Laos.

The honor recognizes XPCL’s outstanding contribution to hydropower development in line with international standards.

The medal was presented to Vorapote Uchoepaiboonvong, Managing Director of XPCL, by His Excellency Chansaveng Boungnong at the main conference hall of Electricité du Laos (EDL) in Vientiane.

Vorapote Uchoepaiboonvong stated: “Throughout the development, construction, and commercial operation of the Xayabouly Hydroelectric Power Plant, our goal has been to elevate the standards of hydropower generation and serve as a regional benchmark in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. We are deeply honored to receive this award, which reflects Laos’ recognition of our commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices.”

The Xayabouly Hydroelectric Power Plant is a run-of-river facility on the Mekong River, generating electricity by harnessing its natural flow without requiring a large storage reservoir.

With an installed capacity of 1,285 MW, the plant commenced commercial operations on 29 October 2019 and produces more than 7,400 GWh of clean, renewable energy annually, helping avoid approximately 3 million tCO₂e emissions each year.

This represents a significant contribution to the region’s clean energy transition and strengthens energy security for both Laos and Thailand.

To safeguard the ecological balance of the Mekong River, the plant incorporates advanced technologies such as an integrated fish passage system enabling safe migration for 143 fish species, and a sediment discharge spillway with seven surface spillway gates and four lower outlet gates.

In addition, the navigation lock can accommodate two 500-ton vessels simultaneously, ensuring smooth and reliable river transport throughout the year.

These innovations establish Xayabouly as a flagship model for sustainable hydropower development in the Mekong Basin.

On the social front, XPCL emphasizes improving the quality of life in surrounding communities. This includes the allocation of land and infrastructure, vocational training for 3,063 people across 612 households in 15 villages, and the promotion of local employment. Currently, Lao nationals make up 62 percent of the workforce, with 123 employed at the power plant.

The awarding of the Labor Medal not only underscores the Xayabouly Hydroelectric Power Plant’s role as a model run-of-river facility operating to international standards but also reflects its contribution to advancing clean energy while fostering sustainable social and economic development in the region.