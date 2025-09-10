Luang Prabang to Build Ring Road Connecting UNESCO City, Chomphet District

Luang Prabang authorities have launched a major infrastructure project to build an 80-kilometer ring road connecting Luang Prabang City with Chomphet District. They held a signing ceremony on 9 September to officially begin the process.

The new road will be approximately 23 meters wide and will circle both Luang Prabang City and Chomphet town, across the Mekong River. The goal is to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and support long-term economic and social development in the area.

While parts of the ring road already exist, new construction will be needed in several key areas. These include sections near the road to Kuang Si Waterfall, connections to Route 13 North, and the area around a planned bridge over the Mekong River.

Luang Prabang currently suffers from frequent traffic congestion due to its narrow roads and lack of a complete ring road. Without improvements, traffic problems are expected to increase significantly over the next 20 to 50 years.

To prepare for construction, authorities will carry out a full year of planning work. This includes a feasibility study, technical and economic assessments, and social and environmental impact studies.

The project is seen as a crucial step in supporting the region’s growth while helping to manage traffic and improve transportation infrastructure.