The Final Event Series of 2025 Hosted by BAI Capital: U.S. Immigration Opportunity Through Investment in EB-5

HANOI and HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In the context of many changes in U.S. immigration policies, BAI Capital announces the organization of the final event series of 2025 in Vietnam. The online and in-person seminars will focus on the EB-5 investment immigration program – evaluated as one of the most predictable and safest pathways for Vietnamese families to obtain a U.S. Green Card.



Event series running from September to November

The event series will include in-person seminars at luxury hotels in several major cities and online webinars organized throughout September to November, aiming to create favorable conditions for Vietnamese investors:

The expected schedule includes: 3 webinars with special guests speakers on dates such as 09/25, 10/16, and 11/06, and 4 in-person seminars with limited guest capacity in 4 major cities: Quy Nhon (09/14), Can Tho (10/05), Hanoi (10/25), Ho Chi Minh City (11/15).

The seminars will feature the participation of many renowned and experienced US immigration attorneys, along with the team of experts and senior managers of BAI Capital – the EB-5 project and real estate developer with more than 16 years of experience, who has successfully supported thousands of families immigrating to the U.S. with a 100% approval rate.

A representative of BAI Capital stated: “This will be the final event series of the year, and also an important moment for Vietnamese families to consider their decision before EB-5 laws may change in the next phase.”

EB-5: A safe pathway amid uncertainty

For many years, EB-5 has been considered a strategic solution for families wishing for long-term settlement in the United States. Unlike EB-2 and EB-3 which currently are backlogged – not available – for Vietnamese citizens the EB-5 is current and opens a direct path to the Green Card through an investment of 800,000 USD into a project approved by USCIS.

In particular, the Archer Place project in Gainesville, Florida – a mixed-use complex of student housing and premium apartments – has been approved by USCIS under I-956F. The project is expected to create more than 2,922 jobs, far exceeding the minimum requirement of 10 jobs per EB-5 investor. Notably, there are currently only 5 EB-5 investment slots left at Archer Place, reflecting the high level of interest from international investors.

Participating in the EB-5 program not only brings permanent residency for the entire family but also allows children to access the U.S. education system with in-state tuition fees similar to local students. This is an important advantage compared to studying abroad under regular visas, which are costly and restrict the right to work after graduation.

Long-term benefits for Vietnamese families

Many experts comment that EB-5 is not merely a financial investment but also an “generational investment for the future.” With a Green Card, children can live, study, work, and be entrepreneurs in the U.S. On the other hand, in a stable environment; parents have the opportunity to expand business, have access to superior financing opportunities, access the most advanced healthcare system in the world, and prepare for a secure retirement pathway.

In addition, after 5 years of being permanent residents, investors and their families can apply for U.S. citizenship – a strategic step in building a long-term foundation for the next generation.

Registration to participate

The event series organized by BAI Capital during September–November 2025 is considered the final opportunity of the year for Vietnamese investors to directly access information from U.S. immigration attorneys and international financial experts.

