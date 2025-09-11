Hong Kong Design Centre’s ‘Business of Design Week 2025’ Returns in December with Global Design and Business Leaders on ‘Curiosity Ignites Design Innovation’

Early Bird Tickets Now on Sale

HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), co-organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), and lead sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Business of Design Week 2025 (BODW 2025), Asia’s premier annual event on design, innovation and brands, will be held from 1 to 6 December 2025 under the theme ‘Curiosity Ignites Design Innovation’. The BODW 2025 Summit, taking place from 3 to 5 December at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), will gather over 50 renowned creative leaders, entrepreneurs and policymakers from more than 10 countries and regions to participate in more than 40 sessions including keynote speeches, panels, networking and exhibitions. Visionary design masters and business innovators will share insights on how curiosity drives creativity and fuels design and innovation, inspiring global audience with its transformative potential. AI-empowered simultaneous interpretation services in multiple languages including English, Putonghua, Cantonese and Italian will be provided at the Summit to facilitate global audiences.

HKDC is excited to welcome Italy as the Partner Country for BODW 2025 and inviting Italian inspiration to pollinate Hong Kong’s design landscape, which has historically thrived on a blend of Eastern wisdom with Western influence. Curiosity is a spirit that has long fuelled Italian innovation, prevalent across their arts, architecture, fashion and manufacturing, and in the ‘Made in Italy‘ standard of long-standing design excellence. Through facilitating year-round collaborations, BODW endeavours to serve as a platform to showcase the dynamic creative exchanges between Hong Kong, Italy and Asia.

Mr Carmelo Ficarra, Consul General of Italy in Hong Kong and Macau, stated, ‘It is with great honour that we announce our partnership with HKDC as Partner Country for BODW 2025. This is a marvellously impactful collaboration that will spotlight Italian culture, creativity and design legacy on a global stage, allowing Hong Kong and Italy to collaborate across artistic disciplines and innovate to unprecedented heights. This partnership showcases the inimitable role of design in promoting international cultural exchange and future-ready innovation. We are very excited to inspire dialogue for new modes of creativity and design thinking within the global design community at large.’

Mr Steve Leung, Vice Chairman of HKDC, stated, ‘We are extremely grateful to Italy for serving as the Partner Country for this year’s BODW. Italy’s rich design tradition and vibrant creative energy beautifully complement Hong Kong’s bold spirit of innovation and experimentation in design. We look forward to witnessing the dialogue between the two cultures during the Summit, sparking new ideas and innovations to the benefit of creative professionals, businesses, and society.’

Across its 3-day programme, the BODW 2025 Summit is upgraded to a ‘dual track’ model at HKCEC, featuring the Main Stage and Future Lab. The Main Stage serves as the centrepiece of the event and will feature world-class speakers and high-level discussions, showcasing global visionaries shaping industries and driving innovation such as Dr Carlo Ratti, Co-founder of CRA – CARLO RATTI ASSOCIATI and Angelica Visconti, Vice Chairman of Ferragamo. Concurrently, the Future Lab will serve as a more intimate setting for knowledge exchange and business networking. It facilitates dialogues and exchanges between international speakers, the local design community and audience, all with the aim of opening up limitless business opportunities.

Commencing HKDC’s year-long collaboration with Partner Country Italy was the ‘Italian Design Day 2025‘ event that took place back in February at the DX design hub, co-hosted by the Consulate General of Italy in Hong Kong and Macau, HKDC, and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. One of the highlights was a talk on ‘Curiosity is evolution’ delivered by the renowned Italian architect and designer Michele De Lucchi, Founder of AMDL CIRCLE. Speaking to students and members of the public, he inspired audiences to adopt a curious mindset in exploring new design horizons.

Furthermore, an extension of BODW’s mission and theme will be brought to life via the bodw+ Series programmes (formerly known as Knowledge of Design Week) organised by HKDC, together with Hong Kong Design Institute and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Design as co-organisers, and CCIDA as the Lead Sponsor, and different local design associations for mutual benefits. Diving deep into ‘Curiosity’, a series of one-day programme comprising forums, workshops and networking activities will stimulate knowledge exchange and cultural dialogue among creative leaders, business representatives, educators and students from around the world.

The BODW 2025 Summit will centre around the six Key Pillars including Urban Visions, Crafted Living, Innovating with AI & Tech, Mobility Revolution, Luxury Reimagined, and Cultural Innovation & Creativity. Highlighted speakers include:

Dr Carlo Ratti , Co-founder of CRA – CARLO RATTI ASSOCIATI ( Italy )

, Co-founder of CRA – CARLO RATTI ASSOCIATI ( ) Michele De Lucchi , Founder of AMDL CIRCLE ( Italy )

, Founder of AMDL CIRCLE ( ) Mario Cucinella , Architect & Founder of MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects ( Italy )

, Architect & Founder of MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects ( ) Angelica Visconti , Vice Chairman of Ferragamo ( Italy )

, Vice Chairman of Ferragamo ( ) Patricia Viel , Architect & Co-founder of ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel ( Italy )

, Architect & Co-founder of ACPV ARCHITECTS ( ) Ole Scheeren , Founder & Chief Designer of Büro Ole Scheeren ( Germany )

, Founder & Chief Designer of Büro ( ) Tim Marlow , Chief Executive & Director of the Design Museum (UK)

, Chief Executive & Director of the Design Museum (UK) Nicolas François Luchsinger, CEO of Buccellati Holding Italia S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Matteo Battiston , Chief Design Officer of EssilorLuxottica ( Italy )

, Chief Design Officer of EssilorLuxottica ( ) Tina Norden , Principal & Partner of Conran and Partners (UK)

, Principal & Partner of Conran and Partners (UK) Dr Andrea Ferraresi , Strategy & Centro Stile Director of Ducati Motor Holding ( Italy )

