Laos Fuel Price Fluctuations Hit Commuters, Families, Delivery Workers

Fuel prices in Laos have shifted modestly compared to the same period last year, according to the Lao State Fuel Company (LSFC). While the changes may appear minimal on paper, the effects are being felt across the country, by drivers, households, students, and delivery workers alike.

As of 11 September, official prices per liter stand at LAK 19,530 for diesel, LAK 23,880 for Regular 91, and LAK 28,600 for Premium Super 95.

Compared to the same time in 2024, diesel has increased by LAK 150, Regular 91 by LAK 760, while Premium Super 95 has decreased slightly, by LAK 200.

Families, Road Users Adjust Daily Habits

For many Lao families, the uptick in Regular 91, the most commonly used fuel, has not gone unnoticed.

Drivers also report higher weekly spending. Santi Phalangsinh, 57, who drives for his family in Vientiane said:

“Regular petrol is a bit more expensive now. It doesn’t sound like much, but on weekly trips it really adds up. The small drop in Premium Super 95 helps a little, but fuel still takes a big part of our budget.”

Others are rethinking their daily routines to cope with rising costs.

“Now we try to plan trips better, combine errands, or even take public transport to save a little,” said Chansy Sengsavanh, a Vientiane resident.

Students, Delivery Workers Feel the Pinch

For those who depend on fuel for their livelihood, even minor price shifts can have a major impact.

“I use my motorbike to deliver food every day. The price of Regular 91 went up a bit, and over a month it really adds up,” said Sengphachanh Santisouk, a delivery rider in the capital.

Noy, another delivery worker, echoed the sentiment: “Fuel prices went up a little, but delivery pay hasn’t changed. It feels tighter than last year.”

Students, too, are adjusting their habits.

“As a student, I don’t earn much, so every kip matters,” said Lar, a second-year university student in Vientiane. “Even a small rise in fuel makes me think twice about unnecessary trips. Sometimes I just share rides with friends to save money.”

Wider impact

Diesel, commonly used in trucks and commercial vehicles, has risen by just LAK 150 per liter, keeping transport and shipping costs relatively stable.

However, the LAK 760 increase in Regular 91, the most widely used fuel, has had a more noticeable effect on everyday commuters. Meanwhile, the slight decrease in Premium Super 95 offers limited relief for drivers of high-performance vehicles.

Analysts note that such fluctuations reflect trends in global fuel markets, since Laos imports nearly all of its fuel.

