Thailand Lifts Afternoon Booze Ban to Boost Restaurants

Thailand has officially lifted its decades-old afternoon alcohol ban, a move welcomed by restaurants and hospitality businesses that expect higher sales and a boost to tourism.

The change comes into effect on 11 September, ending the prohibition on alcohol sales in restaurants between 2 pm and 5 pm.

The ban dated back to a 1972 Revolutionary Council Order. However, the law had remained in effect for more than 50 years, long after Thailand became one of the world’s most visited tourist destinations.

The removal of the ban applies to restaurants and legally licensed establishments, while other restrictions remain in place to protect minors and public safety.

A Boost for Businesses and Tourism

Restaurants and related sectors, including beverage suppliers and snack producers, can expect sales to increase by 20 to 25 percent, Sorathep Rojpojchanarat, president of the Restaurant Business Association, said to Matichon.

According to Sorathep, afternoons are a popular time for tourists to enjoy meals and order drinks alongside their food.

By aligning with international expectations for dining and drinking, Thailand can enhance its reputation as a welcoming destination and support the broader economy, the association

Restaurant owners hope that the new policy will encourage more visitors to dine during the previously restricted afternoon hours, boosting revenue and supporting the country’s hospitality industry.