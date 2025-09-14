China Telecom Global Showcases at the 10th Belt and Road Summit, Paving the Way for a Smarter Silk Road Future

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 September 2025 – The 10th Belt and Road Summit was successfully held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from September 10 to 11, 2025. China Telecom Global Limited (hereinafter referred to as “China Telecom Global”) made a strong appearance under the theme “Empowering the New Silk Road via AI for Good.” The company spotlighted three key areas—its OneGrowth Global Partnership Program, AI global capabilities, and AI applications. Through flagship case studies, interactive showcases, and live demonstrations, China Telecom systematically presented its cloud-network-intelligence infrastructure and AI innovations along the Belt and Road. This highlighted its comprehensive strength and firm commitment to driving regional cooperation and development through digital technologies.

On the opening day, Ms. Wu Ting, Director of AI Business at China Telecom Global, delivered a keynote speech titled “A Smarter Silk Road Future: China Telecom Global’s Global AI Capability Blueprint.” Her presentation provided an in-depth overview of China Telecom’s AI framework and capabilities, unveiling a series of innovative achievements and practical applications. These included cutting-edge solutions such as the OneTouch AI Training-Inference Integrated Machine, the AIGC Security Protection System, and the Xingchen Intelligent Agent Platform. Together, these offerings underscored the company’s leadership in AI research, development, and industrial applications.

Drawing on multiple real-world cases, Ms. Wu also shared how China Telecom leverages its strengths in building international digital infrastructure and delivering intelligent solutions that empower enterprises to expand globally.

At this year’s exhibition, China Telecom Global showcased multiple interactive highlights centered around its OneGrowth Global Partnership Program and AI global capabilities, offering a comprehensive presentation of its strengths in “AI+” technologies and ecosystem collaboration.

AI Empowerment, Joint Innovation, Global Cooperation for a New Digital Ecosystem

Within the OneGrowth Global Partnership Program segment, China Telecom Global highlighted the three major ecosystem directions introduced in June 2025 under the program. Guided by its four core principles—co-creation, co-sharing, co-governance, and win-win collaboration—the company outlined three focus areas: “AI + Digital Intelligence Enablement,” “AI + Ubiquitous Mobility,” and “AI + Innovative Services.”

AI + Digital Intelligence Enablement: Establishing a global intelligent computing scheduling platform that integrates intelligent and general computing services, while jointly developing scenario-based digital intelligence enablement platforms with partners.

AI + Ubiquitous Mobility: Leveraging its multidimensional communications network—spanning land, sea, air, and space—for ubiquitous connectivity, the company is working with global partners in key areas such as 5G, satellite communications, and the Internet of Vehicles.

AI + Innovative Services: Showcasing ecosystem collaboration in visual networking through the Tianyi International Visual Networking Platform, a cross-border platform that integrates capabilities across AI algorithms, devices, cloud services, and applications. This provides customers with one-stop services tailored to diverse business needs.

In the AI Global Capabilities segment, China Telecom Global not only showcased its global digital infrastructure—including a resource network of 53 submarine cables, 251 international points of presence, and 15 overseas intelligent computing centers—but also emphasized the capabilities of its two flagship computing hubs: the Tseung Kwan O Intelligent Computing Center in Hong Kong and the Jakarta Intelligent Computing Center in Indonesia. These highlighted the company’s core strengths in strengthening the foundation of the “Digital Silk Road” and enabling regional enterprise transformation.

China Telecom Global also presented a portfolio of AI solutions and benchmark cases, such as 5GC scenario applications and low-altitude economy service systems. Real-world examples—including Chinese automotive manufacturers expanding into Europe and global operations by gaming companies—demonstrated the company’s tangible achievements along the Belt and Road, underscoring its leadership in driving industry digitalization and supporting enterprises in going global.

Meanwhile, the AI interactive experience and showcase area attracted strong engagement, featuring projects such as AI-powered Opera Face-Changing, 5GC Robotic Dogs, and the Tianshu Drone. These interactive demonstrations vividly combined traditional culture with cutting-edge technologies, reflecting China Telecom Global’s innovative expertise across 5G, artificial intelligence, IoT, and the emerging low-altitude economy, while drawing enthusiastic participation from attendees.

During the exhibition, China Telecom Global engaged in in-depth discussions with customers and partners from around the world to explore new opportunities for digital economy development under the Belt and Road Initiative. Looking ahead, the company will continue to leverage its advantages in cloud-network resources, AI technologies, and global service capabilities to deliver efficient and reliable digital solutions, advancing the construction of the Digital Silk Road to new heights.

Through its participation in the summit, China Telecom Global demonstrated its strong capabilities in resource integration, technological innovation, and ecosystem collaboration as a world-class provider of digital intelligence services—reinforcing its unwavering commitment to empowering high-quality Belt and Road development through technological innovation and building a smarter future together.

