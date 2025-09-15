UWANT Launches Self-Emptying Vacuum Cleaner V500 in Japan, Poised to Disrupt the Market at the ¥20,000 Price Point

TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UWANT, an innovator in home cleaning technology, proudly announces the launch of the UWANT V500 Self-Emptying Vacuum Cleaner in Japan. Designed for modern households, especially pet families, the V500 introduces a new level of convenience, hygiene, and affordability to the Japanese market—available now at just 20,000 yen.

The V500 stands out with a series of breakthrough features that redefine what consumers can expect from a mid-range vacuum cleaner:

All-in- One Base Station – A space-saving hub that combines dust collection, charging, and storage in one sleek unit. This ensures the vacuum is always organized, fully powered, and ready for use, while keeping the home tidy. Green-Light Dust Detection Technology – A feature specially designed for pet households, the built-in green light reveals invisible dust, dander, and pet hair on floors and carpets, helping families clean more effectively Self-Emptying System with Anti-Tangle Scraper Ring – UWANT’s advanced dust collection system goes beyond standard self-emptying. The scraper ring design prevents hair from wrapping around internal parts, making maintenance effortless and keeping suction performance consistent. Zero-Tangle Roller Brush – Equipped with a large front-facing suction port ，the V500 captures hair and debris more efficiently. Even in homes with shedding pets, users can enjoy smooth cleaning without the frustration of tangled brushes.

At a price point of only 20,000 yen, these features were once limited to premium vacuum models. Now, UWANT is making them accessible to everyday households across Japan.

“Japanese consumers value cleanliness, efficiency, and space-saving design,” said a UWANT spokesperson. “With the V500, we combined advanced features with thoughtful engineering at a breakthrough price. We believe this vacuum will set a new benchmark in Japan’s smart home cleaning market.”

The launch of the V500 demonstrates UWANT’s commitment to delivering smart, user-friendly, and affordable appliances worldwide. By bringing advanced self-emptying technology and pet-focused innovations to the Japanese market, UWANT is empowering families to enjoy cleaner, healthier homes with less effort.

The UWANT V500 Self-Emptying Vacuum Cleaner is now available on Amazon Japan and other leading online retailers.

