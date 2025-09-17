Luang Prabang, Vang Vieng Ranked in Asia’s Top 8 by Times of India

Luang Prabang and Vangvieng are among Asia’s top eight destinations for solo backpackers in 2025, according to The Times of India, one of the country’s leading English-language publications.

In a social media story, the publication described Laos as “slower-paced than its neighbors” and “more offbeat,” positioning it as an ideal escape for travelers seeking to avoid crowded hotspots.

Luang Prabang was highlighted for its deep Buddhist heritage, offering a glimpse into centuries-old spiritual traditions.

Meanwhile, Vang Vieng earned praise as Laos’ adventure hub, where visitors can enjoy cave explorations and take in panoramic views on hot-air balloon rides.

Other destinations included in The Times of India’s top eight list are Siem Reap in Cambodia, Chiang Mai in Thailand, Hanoi and the Ha Giang Loop in Vietnam, Bali in Indonesia, Rishikesh in India, Kyoto in Japan, and Ella in Sri Lanka.

The newspaper noted that Asia remains a backpacker’s dream, offering a mix of culture, adventure, and affordability that makes it perfect for solo travelers.