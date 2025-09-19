UOB and UnionPay International Launch SplendorPlus Campaign: Up to 5% Cashback for Singapore Travellers Spending in China’s Mainland

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As Singaporeans flock to China in record numbers, UOB and UnionPay International are thrilled to introduce the SplendorPlus Campaign, offering UOB UnionPay cardholders up to 5% cashback on purchases in China’s mainland until 31 December 2025.

Robust Growth in Singapore–China Travel

China remains a top destination for Singaporean travellers, with Changi Airport reporting a 15.8% year-on-year surge in Singapore–China passenger traffic in Q2 2025—nearly three times the airport’s overall growth of 5.9%. The SplendorPlus Campaign taps into this vibrant travel trend, rewarding cardholders as they explore one of Asia’s most dynamic destinations.

Benefits for UOB UnionPay Cardholders

Under the SplendorPlus campaign, UOB UnionPay cardholders can enjoy:

2% base cashback on all eligible local and overseas retail purchases (no minimum spend required).

on all eligible local and overseas retail purchases (no minimum spend required). Additional 3% cashback on eligible in-store and online purchases in China’s mainland processed through the UnionPay network. This excludes transactions charged to UOB UnionPay Cards which are effected through third-party mobile wallets such as Alipay, WeixinPay.

Total cashback of up to 5% on China’s mainland spending (2% + 3%), with a monthly cap of S$50 per card.

Strategic Partnership Between UOB and UnionPay

UOB and UnionPay have established a long-term strategic partnership aimed at enhancing cross-border payment solutions and enriching customer experiences across Asia. As one of the leading local banks issuing a UnionPay credit card, UOB plays a key role in expanding UnionPay’s reach within Singapore and beyond. UnionPay cardholders enjoy broad acceptance across Singapore, including in retail, dining, transport, and tourist hubs, thanks to deep merchant integration and support from UOB.

Enhancing Cross-Border Experiences

The SplendorPlus campaign reflects UnionPay’s ongoing efforts to simplify overseas payments for global cardholders. Through its expansive acceptance network in China, UnionPay enables Singaporean travellers to enjoy smooth, cashless transactions wherever they go. This initiative supports UnionPay’s broader goal of making international payments more intuitive, reliable, and accessible for both consumers and merchants.

For full campaign details and terms & conditions, please visit uob.com.sg/personal/cards/cashback/unionpay-card.page or unionpayintl.com.