Monash University Malaysia’s algae breakthrough clinches global UN climate prize

NEW YORK, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 September 2025 – A team from Monash University Malaysia has won the, a global challenge organised by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) in partnership with Siemens Energy.

The winning project, “Turning algae into the future of a clean industry”, exhibits how microalgae can be used to capture carbon dioxide emissions from industrial sources while producing high-value products for food, energy, and pharmaceuticals. Demonstrating strong innovation, feasibility and alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the project was awarded during the SDSN’s 25th Leadership Council Meeting, held alongside the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Led by Associate Professor Saman Ilankoon from the university’s School of Engineering, the team consisted of PhD scholars Shafeeq Ahmed Syed Ali and Manuja Dayanath from the School of Engineering, and Lourdes Loh Ye Shing (Morgan) from the School of Business. Their proposal beat finalists from other top universities, including University College London, University of Hamburg, and Tsinghua University.

To achieve net-zero goals by 2050, developing countries will need carbon capture technologies that are both effective and economically viable. The team’s concept centres on using microalgae photobioreactors to capture and convert carbon dioxide from industrial flue gases into valuable biomass. In simulated pilot studies assessing cost and performance, the system successfully captured 8.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually and generated 5 tonnes of biomass, with a payback period of just two years. Beyond capturing emissions, the process also produces natural pigments, biofertilisers, and clean energy, advancing circular economy models. With its potential to decarbonise industrial zones and megacities, the project marks a significant step towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Shafeeq Ahmed Syed Ali said participating in the competition was a revolutionary experience: “We are grateful for this opportunity to represent both Monash University Malaysia and Monash University at a global stage. This is a big win for us and a culmination of more than 10 months of work, in addition to our usual research and teaching duties.”

Further building on the conversation, Manuja Dayanath stated, “I’m particularly elated as this work is part of my PhD topic, and the recognition further strengthens its impact and potential. This win motivates me to carry my research forward and contribute to meaningful solutions for climate change. I am deeply grateful to my PhD supervision team, Associate Professor Saman Ilankoon, Professor Ir. Dr Chong Meng Nan and Dr Foo Su Chern, for their invaluable guidance and support throughout this journey.”

Fellow team member Lourdes Loh Ye Shing also added, “Coming from a non-engineering background, I am grateful to be involved in this unique and exciting experience. The mentorship provided by industry experts from Siemens Energy was an eye-opener, providing us with a fresh, outsider perspective on our project. It’s given me the chance to contribute from a multidisciplinary perspective and shown how collaboration across different fields can be strengthened”.

The winning project is also part of the Centre for Net-Zero Technology (CNZT), a Future Centre at Monash University Malaysia that pioneers net-zero innovation and excellence for ASEAN and beyond.

Associate Professor Saman Ilankoon said, “This well-deserved and impactful victory at the global level, fostering sustainable development goals, especially SDG 13: Climate Action, is a testimony to the excellent teaching and research studies we carry out at Monash University Malaysia, and Monash University’s commitment to the Impact 2030 vision, addressing climate change. I appreciate the support from the Schools of Engineering, Business and Science and the CNZT in this cross-school collaboration”.

The Universities for Goal 13 competition provides students from SDSN member institutions with mentorship opportunities from Siemens Energy professionals to develop practical, multidisciplinary solutions for climate action. The team will receive a USD 10,000 cash prize along with international networking opportunities to further advance their project.

The team’s winning video, showing their project, is publicly available on the SDSN YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaxl0pTM2pI

Hashtag: #monashuniversitymalaysia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Monash University Malaysia

Monash University Malaysia, established in 1998, is the third-largest campus of Australia’s largest university and the first foreign university campus in Malaysia. We are a premier research-intensive Australian university ranked among the top 50 universities globally by the QS World University Rankings 2024 and a member of Australia’s prestigious Group of Eight (Go8). Monash University is also ranked 58th in the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings. A self-accrediting university, we offer a distinctly international and culturally rich environment with approximately 11,000+ students from 85 countries. Monash University Malaysia, including the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine and Health Sciences, is wholly owned and operated by Monash University since 2020.