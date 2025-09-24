Sekong Targets Skilled Labour Growth Amid Rising Demand from Energy Sector

Sekong Province has registered and issued work permits to over 1,800 foreign workers in the past five years, aiming to strengthen labour management and support socio-economic development.

Between 2021 and 2025, a total of 1,858 foreign workers were granted official permits, including 548 renewals. The majority of these workers came from neighboring countries, with Vietnamese nationals representing the largest group

Authorities highlighted these achievements during a review of the 9th Five-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan (2021–2025), while preparing strategies for the upcoming 10th plan (2026–2030).

Alongside managing foreign labour, Sekong has invested in domestic workforce development.

Between 2021 and 2025, nearly 2,000 local workers received vocational training, with more than 200 securing jobs across various sectors.

The province also reviewed labour regulations for over 300 units to improve workplace compliance, while extending social security coverage to more than 1,500 workers, surpassing planned targets.

Sekong’s growing energy sector, including wind, hydropower, and coal projects, has increased demand for skilled labour, prompting authorities to prioritise workforce training and job creation.

Plans include organising skills competitions, improving job placement systems, and strengthening coordination with businesses to expand vocational training.

Moving forward, the province aims to create stable and well-paying jobs, promote rural employment, and encourage entrepreneurship, ensuring that both Lao and foreign workers can contribute to Sekong’s continued socio-economic development.