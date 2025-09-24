BERLIN, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — xLean Robotics concluded a standout IFA 2025 showcase (Sept. 5–9) in Berlin, where the xLean TR1 billed as the world’s first dual-form transformable floor washing robot captured multiple honors, including Best in IFA Next Winner and Best in Design Honoree, and was named among Tom’s Guide’s “Top 5 Cleaning Robots”. Homecrux also highlighted TR1 as one of the fair’s most notable smart-home innovations.



xLean TR1 Wraps Up IFA 2025 With Major Innovation Wins

Live demos showcased TR1’s one-second transition from autonomous robot to handheld drew sustained interest from dealers, trade press, and consumers. Visitors praised the design as intuitive and genuinely practical for real-world messes from large spills and liquid-solid mixtures to quick spot cleaning in kitchens and living areas. The detachable, bi-directional powered handle delivers a lightweight handheld experience and reduces user fatigue during spot cleaning work.

Engineered for everyday use, TR1 combines advanced perception with an all-new cleaning mechanism. Multi-sensor fusion and Reinforcement Learning algorithm steer its compact square chassis through tight spaces, while 800-RPM dual rollers and the Dual-Motor DirectSuction™ cleaning system clear solids and liquids in a single pass. xLean’s VortexMatrix™ separation technology achieves separation of water and high-speed airflow, prevents clogs without bulky hardware. The Smart OMNI Station automates liquid-solid waste separation, runs a 60°C hot-water flush, and air-dries components to minimize maintenance.

Beyond hardware, xLean TR1 is also built with Reinforcement Learning with human feedback (RLHF) enables the robot to learn household patterns and optimize cleaning behavior while keeping user privacy as a core design principle. That combination of hardware reliability and adaptive intelligence positioned TR1 as an outstanding floor robot cleaners at the IFA show.

“Seeing so many attendees test the xLean TR1 and praise its dual-form flexibility and effortless handheld use was incredibly encouraging”, said Kehan Xue, Founder & CEO of xLean Robotics. “The awards and booth response reinforce our mission to build privacy-first, continuously evolving robots that tackle the messy realities of daily life.”

xLean also received a “Best of Kickstarter” badge at IFA. TR1 is now available for pre-launch on Kickstarter where interested users can click Follow ahead of its full campaign expected in late October: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/xlean/xlean-tr1-dual-form-transformable-floor-washing-robot

Retail availability and preorder information will be posted at: www.xlean.ai

Media contact: David Kwok, davy@xlean.ai