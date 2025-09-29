23.9 C
2025 Zero Emission International Academic Seminar and the 3rd Humboldt Zero Emission International Forum held in Weihai’s Lingang District

By Advertorial Desk

WEIHAI, China, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CRI Online:

On September 21st, 2025 Zero Emission International Academic Seminar and the 3rd Humboldt Zero Emission International Forum were held in Weihai’s Lingang District.

The forum, themed “Building a Green Industrial Ecosystem, Jointly Creating the Future of Zero-Carbon Parks,” focused on the construction of zero-carbon industrial parks and the green transformation and upgrading of traditional industrial zones. It aimed to establish a platform for international dialogue and exchange while exploring China’s unique institutional approaches to achieving the “dual-carbon” targets. By cultivating multidisciplinary talents with a vision for zero-carbon development, strong comprehensive skills, and practical capabilities, Weihai Lingang District seeks to serve as a model, implementing innovative applications and establishing a benchmark for zero-carbon park construction.

