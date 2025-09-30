BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report by China Report ASEAN:

On September 29, the Asia-Pacific Center of the China International Communications Group (CICG) released the first episode of its video series “Connect With ASEAN” titled “New Hub, New Gateway.”

Connect With ASEAN : New Hub New Gateway By China Report ASEAN

https://youtu.be/ziJD2ZGEK68

The episode highlights Beijing Daxing International Airport as both the aerial gateway to the Chinese capital and a world-class aviation hub. With cutting-edge technology, the airport is weaving a “Digital Silk Road,” enabling economic synergy and cultural exchange.

The episode follows a Thai host experiencing a variety of the airport’s digital facilities firsthand, such as facial-recognition boarding, self-service check-in, and electronic baggage tracking screens. She also interviews airport staff to explore the development of the China–Thailand air corridor, showcasing how smart logistics systems and cold-chain technology safeguard the flow of goods between Southeast Asia and China. In addition, interviews with China Eastern Airlines staff illustrate how the airport’s advanced infrastructure and services facilitate the movement of both people and cargo between the two countries.

The program vividly demonstrates how, under China’s “dual circulation” development strategy, this “new national gateway” is building a comprehensive framework for connectivity and helping turn the Air Silk Road into a new engine for regional growth.