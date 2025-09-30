Zhejiang Cultural and Tourism Promotion Event Showcases Partnership and Shared Heritage in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The “Where Clouds Meet the Sea, Culture Finds Its Harmony” Picturesque Zhejiang (Malaysia) Cultural and Tourism Promotion Event was successfully held in Kuala Lumpur on the afternoon of September 17. Hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, the gathering welcomed some 120 guests, including YBrs. Encik Chua Choon Hwa, Deputy Secretary General (Tourism) of the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Xu Xiao, Deputy Director of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism. Also attending were representatives from leading travel and cultural organizations, as well as members of the media from both countries.

In her remarks, Deputy Director Xu Xiao highlighted the longstanding cultural and tourism connections between Zhejiang and Malaysia, noting that both serve as important destinations and sources of visitors for one another. Xu expressed the province’s interest in welcoming more travelers from Malaysia to experience Zhejiang’s scenic landscapes, cultural heritage, and modern cities.

Deputy Secretary General Encik Chua Choon Hwa echoed these sentiments, stating that the enduring friendship between Malaysia and China provides a strong foundation for continued collaboration. He added that the promotion supports ongoing efforts to expand bilateral tourism and cultural exchange, while contributing to the momentum of Malaysia’s “Visit Malaysia 2026” initiative.

The program featured immersive video presentations and live cultural performances that highlighted Zhejiang’s natural beauty, traditional artistry, and dynamic urban development, giving attendees a vivid sense of the province’s unique attractions and travel opportunities.

China Eastern Airlines participated in the event by presenting its flight routes and travel programs, followed by a prize drawing for two round-trip tickets from Malaysia to Zhejiang. The event also included a business networking session, where more than 60 tourism companies and airline representatives from Zhejiang and Malaysia met to discuss partnerships and expand cooperative travel programs.

These exchanges are expected to further strengthen tourism partnerships and open new pathways for sustainable, high-quality growth in cultural and economic collaboration.