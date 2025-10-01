Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Modernizes Operations with Solace’s Real-time, Event-driven Integration Platform

Hybrid cloud architecture helps U.S. insurance company deliver a more personalized experience for its clients

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Solace, the leader in powering real-time, event-driven integration for the agentic world, today announced that Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, the state of Indiana’s largest farm insurer and a top provider of auto and home insurance, has successfully gone live with Solace’s real-time, event-driven integration platform , enabling more efficient operations, faster access to critical data, and improved customer service across the organization’s insurance and membership services.

Founded in 1934, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance has long been a trusted advocate and provider of insurance products for Indiana’s diverse customer base, including farmers, homeowners, drivers and business owners. To remain competitive and meet evolving customer expectations, the organization looked to modernize its digital platforms and streamline how data moved across departments, from underwriting and claims to policy administration and customer service. For instance, the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events underlined their need for advanced risk modelling based on real-time information insights.

Working with Solace, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance deployed an event mesh architecture that connects its data centers, cloud services, and third-party systems, ensuring key data such as policy updates, claims status, and customer interactions flow in real-time. This allows the company to break down silos across core systems to support both internal operations and digital initiatives such as its online customer portal and enhanced self-service tools.

“As an insurance leader serving auto, home, renters, life, farm and business insurance customers, we recognized that our continued growth and competitiveness required evolving from traditional integration patterns to a modern, event-driven architecture that prioritizes both agility and innovation. We selected Solace as the foundation for our architectural modernization because it provides the event mesh capabilities we need to build decoupled, cloud-based systems while maintaining the reliability our customers expect,” said Jarvis Ka, Director, Enterprise Architecture at Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance. “Solace has been supportive throughout our early implementation phase, and we’re excited about the potential for real-time data applications and the enhanced developer experience that the Solace Platform will bring to our organization.”

The Solace solution was purchased on a subscription basis from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace , which provides financial benefits.

“We’re proud to support Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance in modernizing their integration architecture to meet the real-time demands of their business,” said Sean Brown, RVP, Americas at Solace. “With an event-driven integration platform in place, they are now well-positioned to evolve their digital services toward commoditized, convenience-focused offerings, helping them best differentiate through local expertise and personalized services.”

About Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance:

Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance has served Hoosiers for more than 90 years. Organized in 1934 by Indiana Farm Bureau, Inc., the company has grown to include insurance products for auto, life, home, business and farm. Health plan benefits, banking and other financial services and products are also available through its local offices and online at www.infarmbureau.com . With a home office in downtown Indianapolis and local offices in all 92 counties, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance serves Hoosiers with more than 450 agents and approximately 1,200 employees living and working throughout the state. The company is a leader in auto and homeowners insurance and is the largest writer of farm insurance in the state.

About Solace:

Solace helps enterprises adopt AI by enabling real-time, event-driven data integration across their entire business. Built on a modern event-driven architecture , Solace Platform connects systems, applications, and AI agents with the data they need — securely, seamlessly, and at scale. Established enterprises worldwide – including RBC Capital Markets , Heineken , PSA Singapore and Schwarz Group – trust Solace to enable time-sensitive applications and processes; modernize their application and integration landscape; and create seamless digital experiences for their customers, partners and employees. Learn more at solace.com .

