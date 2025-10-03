NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As temperatures drop and the air gets drier, it’s officially time to swap your summer skincare for a fall-ready routine – and award-winning K-beauty brand COSRX is here to help. For two days only, during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days (October 7–8), Prime members can score major savings on COSRX’s most viral and trusted skincare heroes. Whether you’re dealing with dullness, dryness, or simply want that just-back-from-the-spa glow, these fall picks deliver visible results – fast.



Glow Into Fall With COSRX: Must-Have Skincare Deals Drop During Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days

Fall Skincare Favorites – On Deal for a Limited Time

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum (up to 40% off)

While peptides are often seen as a luxury ingredient, this serum proves that high-performance skincare can be accessible to all. Packed with six powerful peptides in a jumbo-sized bottle for generous layering, this lightweight first-step serum refines pores, firms skin and enhances overall skin health, giving your entire skincare routine a visible boost.

– Perfect for: Fine lines / Sensitive skin / Uneven tone

– Results: Youthful glow, balanced skin, boosted routine The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch (up to 30% off)

Say goodbye to puffiness and hello to brighter eyes. Formulated with 4 peptides and collagen, these hydrogel patches visibly reduce puffiness, hydrate, and firm the delicate under-eye area in just 10 mins. Even better, they can be used to spot treat areas of concerns.

– Perfect for: Puffiness / Fine lines / Dark circles

– Results: Brighter, firmer, refreshed-looking eyes

– Pro tip: Pair with The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum for a double peptide boost! Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence (up to 48% off)

The K-Beauty skincare G.O.A.T. – and a global bestseller. With 96% snail mucin, this lightweight essence fades dark spots, evens texture, and delivers deep hydration for a glow that goes beyond glass to mirror skin.

– Perfect for: Dehydration / Dark spots / Texture / Redness

– Results: Plump, luminous skin and long-term barrier repair Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask (up to 47% off)

Wake up glowing as if you just left the spa. This creamy mask features 68% rice extract to intensely nourish, soften, and brighten dull, flaky skin overnight.

– Perfect for: Dry, tired skin / Dullness / Uneven tone

– Results: Smoother, clearer skin by morning Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream (up to 36% off)

Your fall-and-winter hydration hero. This intensely moisturizing cream seals in hydration without heaviness – skin feels cloud-soft, supple, and protected all day.

– Perfect for: Dehydrated skin / Fine lines / Dry patches

– Results: Lasting moisture, smooth finish, no greasy feel

Where to Shop

These limited-time deals are available exclusively on Amazon.com from October 7–8 for Prime members. Stock up now and glow through the holidays.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America’s favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn’t. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including https://www.cosrx.com, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom and Target. COSRX is also on Instagram and TikTok.