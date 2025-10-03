DA NANG, Vietnam, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Da Nang is set to host the Da Nang Global Business Summit 2025 under the theme “Unlocking the Future of Medical & Wellness Tourism: Innovation – Creativity – Global Connectivity”. The two-day event will take place on November 11–12, 2025, at Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang, affirming the city’s ambition to become a leading hub for medical tourism in the region.



Positioning Da Nang as Southeast Asia’s Leading Medical Tourism Hub at the Da Nang Global Business Summit 2025

The summit is expected to welcome over 200 senior leaders and policymakers from international hospitals, technology corporations, tourism enterprises, and government agencies. It will serve as a strategic platform to explore cooperation opportunities, exchange innovations, and shape future investment directions to foster the sustainable growth of medical tourism in Da Nang.

The Honorary Advisory Board brings together respected experts, including:

Ms. Ngo Thi Kim Yen , Chairwoman, Da Nang Medical Association

, Chairwoman, Da Nang Medical Association Mr. Rich McClellan , Vice Chairman, Advisory Council, Vietnam International Financial Center in Da Nang

, Vice Chairman, Advisory Council, Vietnam International Financial Center in Mr. Cao Tri Dung , Chairman, Da Nang Tourism Association

, Chairman, Da Nang Tourism Association Mr. Chris Vanloon , Chairman & CEO, Riverside Tower Trade Center

, Chairman & CEO, Riverside Tower Trade Center Mr. Nguyen Thanh Long , Brand Marketing Consultant, Lion Huynh Tran Co., Ltd.

Ms. Thuy Huynh, CEO of Lion Huynh Tran Co., Ltd. – the event organizer, shared:

“The Da Nang Global Business Summit 2025 reflects our commitment to positioning Da Nang as a trusted destination for medical tourism. More than just a platform for networking among experts and investors, it lays the foundation to realize a long-term vision that generates both economic and social benefits for the community.”

The summit identifies three key strategic directions for Da Nang’s development:

Affirming strategic vision – Elevating Da Nang’s reputation as a high-quality healthcare destination, attracting international patients and visitors. Fostering international cooperation – Creating a bridge between hospitals, technology groups, investors, and tourism enterprises to build an integrated medical ecosystem. Encouraging sustainable investment – Mobilizing resources for healthcare infrastructure, digital technology, and advanced wellness services.

Commitment to Social Responsibility

Alongside the summit, the event will launch the Charity Fund for Disadvantaged Children, supporting pediatric cancer patients and orphans. Partnering with the “Loving Heartbeat Club” (under the Da Nang Youth Union), part of the summit’s proceeds will go towards the “Spring of Love 2026” program, providing meals, care, and encouragement to children at Da Nang Oncology Hospital and Da Nang Women & Children’s Hospital.

Ms. Ngo Thi Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Da Nang Medical Association, noted:

“Da Nang holds exceptional potential for medical tourism with its strong tourism foundation, quality healthcare network, and competitive pricing. However, the lack of connectivity mechanisms and supportive macro policies, such as visa facilitation, has been a barrier to stronger growth. This summit will play a vital role in bringing stakeholders together to discuss and propose practical solutions to address these challenges.”

The summit is supported by strategic partners, including IPA Da Nang, Da Nang Tourism Association, Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports & Tourism, Da Nang Department of Health, and Digital Health Partnership. Media partners include Danang Fantasticity, PR Newswire, and La La Land.

The program will focus on critical trends such as AI applications in healthcare, the development of smart medical ecosystems, and knowledge-sharing from Asia’s leading markets. The overarching goal is to advance Da Nang as a global medical tourism hub in the near future.

Key sponsors and partners include: Vinmec International Hospital Da Nang, Sun Hospitality & Entertainment, AmCham, Novotel Danang Premier Han River, Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang, AdTechinno, alongside various domestic and international investment and tourism promotion agencies.

With careful preparation and strong collaboration from strategic partners, the Da Nang Global Business Summit 2025 is expected to mark a significant milestone, reinforcing Da Nang’s position as a premier medical tourism center in Southeast Asia.

