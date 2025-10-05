COOFANDY, EKOUAER, and Zeagoo Celebrate Successful First Pop-Up at Substanz Club in Oktoberfest 2025

MUNICH, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 October 2025 – COOFANDY EKOUAER , and Zeagoo have made a memorable entrance into the German market with their first-ever pop-up event in the country, held during the 2025 Munich Oktoberfest at Substanz Club. More than just a brand activation, the three-day celebration became a cultural moment—drawing in festival-goers, inspiring live coverage from influencers such as @krisstyle_munich_ and @adembayalan, and attracting the attention of major media. Sachsen TV reported directly from the venue and featured an interview with the brands’ PR representative, extending the event’s impact far beyond the club’s walls.

From September 20–23, Substanz Club—just steps from Oktoberfest—became a vibrant hub where Bavarian tradition met global fashion, under the theme “More Beer, More Bold, More You!”

Marking their debut at a major cultural event, COOFANDY, EKOUAER, and Zeagoo created an immersive experience that blended fashion with local culture and community. The activation reinforced their commitment to connecting with European audiences through bold, interactive storytelling that celebrates both style and tradition.

Three Brands, Three Immersive Zones

COOFANDY: Men’s Style in Motion

At the COOFANDY Men’s Fashion Zone, guests embraced Oktoberfest tradition with a stylish spin, taking on the “Masskrug” beer mug lifting challenge and posing in retro-inspired photo stations. Over three days, COOFANDY handed out 400 custom canvas bags, 1,200 brand intro cards, and 150 branded hats.

EKOUAER: Comfort Meets Celebration



At the EKOUAER Comfort Corner, guests took on the “Blind Touch Challenge,” engaging their senses to experience the brand’s signature soft, skin-friendly fabrics. Over three days, EKOUAER distributed 400 branded canvas bags, 1,200 intro cards, and 90 premium eye masks.

Zeagoo: Style at Speed



At the Zeagoo Fast Fashion Check-in Zone, Guests raced to assemble festival-ready outfits in just 30 seconds, then posed inside a custom selfie frame to capture and share their looks.

Over the three-day event, more than 3,600 branded gifts—including canvas bags, brand intro cards, and curated gift boxes—were awarded, with 33 prizes given out daily.

Looking Ahead: From Cultural Connection to Brand Evolution



The Substanz Club pop-up was met with enthusiastic praise for its creative, interactive zones and seamless fusion of tradition with modern fashion. It transformed a brand activation into a vibrant cultural experience.

This response reflects the core values of COOFANDY, EKOUAER, and Zeagoo—making fashion accessible, engaging, and deeply connected to everyday life.

